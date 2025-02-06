Super Kings admit they ‘just weren’t good enough’ in SA20 campaign

For the third year in a row, the Super Kings reached the playoffs but missed out on a spot in the final.

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis after his team’s loss to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 eliminator clash. Picture: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics

Though he pointed out their SA20 campaign had been disrupted by multiple injuries, Joburg Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admitted his side were not at their best this season.

The Super Kings were handed a 32-run defeat by defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their eliminator playoff in Centurion on Wednesday.

While the Sunrisers progressed to a qualifier against Paarl Royals to be played in Centurion on Thursday (5.30pm start), the Super Kings’ campaign came to an end.

It was the third year in a row that the Joburg side reached the playoffs but missed out on a spot in the final.

“We had a chance but we were just sloppy again with the bat,” Fleming said after the eliminator clash.

“We needed the bigger boys to stand up and get 75-plus scores to lead the way, and unfortunately we just gave wickets away too easily and too often.”

Joburg Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics

Injury troubles

He admitted the Super Kings had been inconsistent this season, but Fleming felt they could have put up more of a fight if they hadn’t lost multiple key players due to injuries.

“I wouldn’t say I’m proud, but I’m satisfied with how we hung together in what’s been a pretty tough season,” he said.

“You don’t envisage the amount of changes we’ve had… and guys have come in and stepped up, giving us the opportunity we had today.

“But I think the result is probably a fair reflection of where the team is at and where the other three teams (in the playoffs) are at.”

Other teams had also struggled with injuries, and Fleming conceded that the Super Kings didn’t adapt fast enough to changes in their team and different conditions around the country.

“It’s not the only reason (injuries). You do have to adapt and it is part of franchise cricket, but we just weren’t able to settle enough,” he said.

“And I take some responsibility for that as well. We’re trying to find the team that’s going to take us forward, with the right batting order.

“We had different conditions in Joburg to the coast, so you’re chopping and changing and the whole thing just felt a little bit confused… but we just weren’t good enough.”

Defending Sipamla

Fleming also stood up in defence of seam bowler Lutho Sipamla, who gave away 73 runs in four overs against the Sunrisers without taking a wicket.

Sipamla had been superb for most of the tournament, and he remained sixth in the wicket-taking list ahead of last night’s playoff between the Sunrisers and the Royals, with 12 scalps from nine matches.

“It’s a real shame because Sipamla has been outstanding for us and he just had a really tough day at the office,” Fleming said.

“He’s come in and held us together, so I was really disappointed for him because he’s been really good.”