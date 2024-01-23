Sunrisers ready for quick turnaround after record thrashing of Capitals

Talking about the performance of his bowlers in the match Markram admitted that a lot went right for his side on the night.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape keeper Tristan Stubbs celebrates the wicket of Pretoria Capitals batter Will Jacks with bowler Marco Jansen during the SA20 match on Monday night. Picture: SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are prepared for a quick turnaround after they claimed a record nine wicket thrashing of the Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha on Monday night, with them up against the same opponents in Centurion on Thursday night.

The Sunrisers bowled the Capitals out for the lowest total in SA20 history, for just 52, and then chased that down finishing on 54/1 in under seven overs for a massive bonus point win.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers blow Capitals away in record SA20 win

The result has lifted them to second on the table behind the high flying Paarl Royals, but they will have to be on top of their game once again on Thursday as the Capitals will be out for revenge on their home turf in what should be a tough encounter.

“It was a nice win for us. It is great for the change room to have won three on the bounce. We have a quick turnaround again, playing in two days’ time in Pretoria, which is going to pose different challenges, but we will be ready for that,” said Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram after the game.

Fantastic bowling performance

Talking about the performance of his bowlers in the match Markram admitted that a lot went right for his side on the night, but that wouldn’t take away from what was a fantastic bowling performance.

“We weren’t expecting a game like that to happen but being on the winning side you take it with open arms,” admitted Markram.

“We did bowl well. It was one of those nights where luckily everything took the edge, every ball that went in the air there was a fielder underneath it, so a lot of things did go right for us.

“But I still think we have to give a lot of credit to the bowlers. They put the ball in the right areas and made scoring really tough, and then to make a play on that wicket was always going to be a bit of a challenge.”

Daniel Worrall picked up 3/22 in four overs and Marco Jansen 2/11 in three, but the star on the night was undoubtedly Ottneil Baartman who claimed 4/12 in 3.3 overs which saw him deservedly named man-of-the-match.

“The frontline seamers set the tone for us and made it a bit easier for me to come in and you can attack straight from the get go which was really enjoyable. So luckily tonight I got a few wickets and I really enjoyed it,” said a humble Baartman after the match.