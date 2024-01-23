Mumbai Indians Cape Town v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

MI CT and DSG have played each other three times in the competition, with the Durban side winning on each occasion.

MI Cape Town during the strategic break during an SA20 match earlier this season. Picture: SA20

Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI CT) will be hunting their first win over Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) when the two sides meet in their SA20 clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The teams have played each other three times in the competition, with DSG winning on each occasion, so MI CT will want to break that duck.

The toss could end up being vitally important for the hosts as in all three games so far DSG has chased and won, so if captain Kieron Pollard manages to win it he might look to chase to change those fortunes.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town

Where and what time: Newlands, first ball at 5:30pm

Who’s playing: Mumbai Indians Cape Town from Cape Town against Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: Supersport channels 201 and 212

Squads

MI Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoines, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

MI CT have a number of overseas stars in their line-up, but it has been Proteas hopeful Ryan Rickelton that has made the biggest splash so far with him the leading run scorer in the competition having scored 342 runs at an average of 85.50 with four half centuries and a highest score of 98.

His opening partner Rassie van der Dussen has also been great sitting third on the run scoring list with 210 runs at an average of 42 and a highest score of 104.

Captain Kieron Pollard, Proteas express Kagiso Rabada and England’s Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are also all danger men to watch.

For the visitors Proteas short format star Heinrich Klaasen has been their star player, with him fourth on the run scoring charts with 194 runs at an average of 48.50 and having struck two half centuries, while it was his 85 that helped them beat MI CT earlier this season.

Opener Matthew Breetzke has also been in good form at the top of the order, while on the bowling front England’s Reece Topley has starred, sitting joint third on the wicket taking list so far.

Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, West Indies Keemo Paul and Jon-Jon Smuts are all also key players for the Durban side that will be keen to make their mark.

Previous matches

The teams have played each other three times in the competition so far, twice last season and once this season with DSG winning all three games, so MI CT will be desperate to break their duck against them.

In all three games DSG has chased and won, with both last year by five wickets after MI CT managed 152/8 batting first at Newlands with DSG reaching 154/5 in response, while the game at Kingsmead saw MI CT score 165/5 and DSG reach 169/5 with a ball to spare.

In their first game earlier this season at Kingsmead MI CT scored 207/5 thanks to 87 off 51 balls from Ryan Rickelton and an unbeaten cameo of 31 off 14 from Kieron Pollard.

DSG were then very grateful to a stunning 85 off 35 from Heinrich Klaasen that put them ahead of the DLS rate when the rain came down with them on 177/6 after 16.3 overs which secured an 11-run win on the DLS method.