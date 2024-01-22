Sunrisers blow Capitals away in record SA20 win

The Capitals innings was a complete disaster with an opening stand of 25 runs followed by all 10 wickets falling for just 27 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowler Ottniel Baartman celebrates the wicket of Wayne Parnell of the Pretoria Capitals on their way to a huge win. Picture: SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape absolutely thrashed the Pretoria Capitals by nine wickets, picking up a bonus point on their way to a record SA20 win at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday night that lifted them to second on the table.

The dismal Capitals were bowled all out for the lowest score in SA20’s early history, skittled for just 52, which the Sunrisers easily chased down.

Ottneil Baartman was the chief destroyer for the hosts picking up 4/12 in 3.3 overs, while Daniel Worrall, 3/22 in four, and Marco Jansen, 2/11 in three, backed him up perfectly as the Capitals innings lasted just 13.3 overs.

The chase was then straightforward, despite the early loss of Dawid Malan (1) caught by a diving Senuran Muthusamy at cover off the bowling of Wayne Parnell in the second over with the score 4/1.

Tom Abell crunched 31 off 22 balls, hitting four fours and a big six over midwicket , while opener Jordan Hermann added 20 off 17 (4×4), as they cruised over the line in just 6.5 overs.

The two sides will now complete a double header on Thursday when they move to Centurion to battle it out on the Capitals home soil.

Complete disaster

The Capitals innings was a complete disaster as opener’s Phil Salt (10) and Will Jacks (12) shared 25 runs for the first wicket, before an incredible procession followed as they lost all 10 wickets for just 27 runs.

Most of the damage was done from the end of the third over to the middle of the eighth with them losing a wicket in every over as six fell for eight runs in that spell, with Worrall taking three of them, Baartman two and Jansen one as they crashed to 33/6.

Kyle Verreynne (8) and Parnell (9) then shared the second highest partnership of nine runs, but they soon slipped to 47/8 as Jansen had Verreynne caught by Hermann and Baartman had Parnell caught by Aiden Markram.

The final two wickets both fell with the score in 52, as Adil Rashid (4) edged Patrick Kruger to keeper Tristan Stubbs and Baartman ended proceedings bowling Eathan Bosch (1).