Sunrisers shine with first victory in SA20 thriller

The Eastern Cape side climbed to third place in the standings.

Jordan Hermann celebrates his century for Sunrisers Eastern Cape during their match against MI Cape Town. Picture: SA20

Top-order batter Jordan Hermann bashed his maiden T20 century, paving the way for defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they ended their dry run by snatching a narrow four-run victory over MI Cape Town in their SA20 match at Newlands on Tuesday night.

Hermann was spectacular, anchoring the visitors after they won the toss and chose to bat. The 22-year-old opener hit 106 not out off just 62 deliveries, clearing the boundary six times in the process.

He combined in a 138-run stand with Dawid Malan for the first wicket, and after Malan was caught and bowled by Kieron Pollard for 53 runs in the 14th over, Hermann carried the Sunrisers to 202/2.

The hosts used seven bowlers in an attempt to stop the onslaught from the Eastern Cape side, but captain Pollard was the only Cape Town player to make a breakthrough, returning 2/22.

Cape Town innings

In response, chasing 203 runs to win, in-form Cape Town openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen took advantage of the powerplay to get their team off to a great start.

Rickelton racked up his third successive half-century in a 108-run partnership with Van der Dussen, making 58 runs from 33 balls before Ottniel Baartman (3/35) had him caught by Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram at long-on midway through the innings.

Triggering a mini-collapse, Van der Dussen (41 off 28) fell just 10 balls later, and the home team’s next two wickets tumbled for just six runs.

Pollard, who contributed 24, and Sam Curran (37 not out) attempted to launch a recovery attempt, but their 53-run stand for the fifth wicket was not enough to regain control for their side as they were restricted to 198/5.

With their first win of the competition, the Eastern Cape outfit climbed to third place in the standings, while MI Cape Town slipped to fourth spot with their second defeat in three matches.

In Wednesday’s SA20 fixture (starting at 5.30pm), second-placed Paarl Royals will target their third straight win when they host the fifth-placed Joburg Super Kings, who will aim for full points for the first time in the 2024 campaign.