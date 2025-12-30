Super Kings bowlers pave the way to convincing win over Super Giants

The visitors were led by spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who took 3/16 after ripping through the home side's top order.

The Joburg Super Kings bowling attack set up an impressive six-wicket victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Tuesday, picking up their second straight win to remain unbeaten in the early stages of the SA20 campaign.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Super Giants line-up crumbled, with only four players reaching double figures, led by captain Aiden Markram who contributed 22 runs.

The hosts were dismantled for just 86 runs by a destructive Super Kings attack, with all six of the visiting team’s players who were given the ball taking wickets.

They were led by spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen, who took 3/16 after ripping through the home side’s top order, while British seamer Richard Gleeson returned impressive figures of 3/2 from the 13 balls he delivered, taking more wickets than the number of runs he gave away.

“It was a good collective effort, and I was happy to give that start to my team,” Subrayen said.

“The wicket was a bit on the tacky side, but that’s kind of normal for Kingsmead.”

Super Kings innings

In response, the Super Kings got off to a poor start in the powerplay as they were restricted to 3/24 in the sixth over. But top-order batter Rilee Rossouw stabilised the innings, hitting 43 runs off 32 balls.

And while Afghan spin bowler Noor Ahmad removed his off stump in the 12th over of the innings, Rossouw did enough to pave the way to a convincing win as the Super Kings reached 88/4, triumphing with more than seven overs to spare.

“We were quite a few runs short tonight. A score of 120-plus would’ve had us in the game and we could’ve put up a nice fight,” Markram said after the game.

“Our bowlers started well with wickets up front, but it was a good innings from Rilee (Rossouw) to take the game away from us.”

The Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants, who were handed their first defeat in three games on Tuesday, are set to square off again in a return fixture at the Wanderers on Thursday.