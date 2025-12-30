Stubbs: Sunrisers bowlers are spearheading their early success

While De Kock and Breetzke’s record partnership stood out, the Sunrisers bowling attack again sealed a bonus-point win.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs praised his bowling attack after they recorded their second straight bonus-point win to climb to the top of the SA20 table.

The Sunrisers beat Pretoria Capitals by 48 runs at St George’s Park on Monday, thanks largely to Adam Milne (4/25), Tharindu Ratnayake (2/15) and Marco Jansen (1/15), bowling the visitors out for 140 in the chase with two overs to spare.

They were helped by the scoreboard pressure created by Quinton de Kock (77 off 47) and Matthew Breetzke (52 off 33) in the first innings, with their record 116-run partnership powering the hosts to 188/6 on a normally tricky wicket that had an average score of 159 prior to the match.

The victory followed the Sunrisers’ 137-run win over Paarl Royals on Saturday.

Balanced bowling attack

“We’ve had a pretty good start. The boys are playing very well,” Stubbs said.

With Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Lewis Gregory in their bowling attack, along with the three mentioned above, the Sunrisers captain felt confident he could give the ball to any of his bowlers at any time and they would “give their all”.

“Our bowling attack is really balanced with the three quicks. Gregory can do a job if needed, and to have Tharindu Ratnayake who can bowl to left and right-handers, is a gift. It’s a great skill to have.”

The skipper said the ambidextrous bowler brought something new by being able to bowl with either hand. It meant they had to consider field placement before he bowled to either a right- or left-handed batter, and he usually gave the bowler free rein to set his own field.

Stubbs said Quinton de Kock’s communication behind the stumps had also inspired the team in the field.

But he warned their excellent start to the season was only that. There were eight more games before the knockout stages.

“I don’t think we ever won the first, second or third game in previous years, but it doesn’t count for much if you don’t back it up at the back end (of the tournament).”

Capitals fail to stand up to Sunrisers bowlers

Pretoria Capitals bowling coach Mandla Mashimbyi said his own bowlers brought the game back into their hands after dismissing De Kock and Breetzke.

The hosts conceded 41 runs and took three wickets in the final five overs.

“With the bat we started really well. We were ahead of the game,” Mashimbyi said.

“But if partnerships are not part of what you are doing, you will always find yourself wanting if you always have new batters coming in… once you have two batters that are settled, it becomes much easier chasing scores like that.”

The Sunrisers next take on Paarl Royals at St George’s Park while Pretoria Capitals play MI Cape Town at Newlands, both on Wednesday.