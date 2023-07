While the T20 format has become so widely popular that it can be largely credited for resurrecting the game of cricket and bringing fans back to stadiums, it is about to face its biggest test to date. The popularity of the short format was first truly showcased by the hugely successful Indian Premier League, which triggered the launch of similar T20 tournaments around the globe, as the world's cricketing nations attempted to get in on the action (including South Africa with its own SA20 league). The short format's ability to grow the game, however, hasn't really been tested yet in...

While the T20 format has become so widely popular that it can be largely credited for resurrecting the game of cricket and bringing fans back to stadiums, it is about to face its biggest test to date.

The popularity of the short format was first truly showcased by the hugely successful Indian Premier League, which triggered the launch of similar T20 tournaments around the globe, as the world’s cricketing nations attempted to get in on the action (including South Africa with its own SA20 league).

The short format’s ability to grow the game, however, hasn’t really been tested yet in countries where no real cricket culture exists.

And what better place to experiment than the United States?

Thrills and spills

Offering the thrills, spills, lights and action that is synonymous with American sporting entertainment, US sport fans could well be attracted to the T20 game.

There are, of course, some significant hurdles that Major League Cricket will need to overcome, with its inaugural season having opened in the early hours of this morning (SA time), not least of which is the task of teaching Americans the rules of the game.

Organisers have started well, however, signing some of the biggest names in international cricket, including South Africans (Robin Peterson is the coach of MI New York, while Faf du Plessis and Wayne Parnell will captain the Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas respectively).

We're getting close to that 2️⃣4️⃣ hour mark ⏳



The six team captains helped to reveal our #MajorLeagueCricket Championship trophy today at the Hillwood Corporate Offices in Dallas 🤠 🏆



Learn what they had to say about cricket launching in America 🇺🇸 ➡️ https://t.co/ILzozNuNqx pic.twitter.com/hMOFVZSSN6 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 12, 2023

They have also secured broadcast deals which will ensure the games are shown live in cricket loving nations across the globe, including South Africa via SuperSport.

Of course, with world class players turning out, spectators are likely to tune in from around the world, even faced with the challenge created by time zones.

However, if Major League Cricket is going to be a success, organisers will need to find a way to rope in American sport fans who will generally know very little about the game.

It’s not going to be easy, but if they can pull it off, it could result in a real expansion of cricket to a whole new continent.

That can only be a good thing, not just for the T20 format, but for the entire game of cricket.