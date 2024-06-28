T20 World Cup final: How SA, India stack up in batting and bowling departments

Both teams possess strong batting lineups, while there is also a good mix of pace and spin in the bowling units.

Proteas batters Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and David Miller will have bog roles to play in the T20 World Cup final against India. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The two most consistent teams at the 2024 T20 World Cup will go up against each other in Bridgetown, Barbados in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday (4.30pm).

Both teams have reached the final without losing a game and there’s little separating them in terms of form and quality.

Here we analyse their respective batting lineups, pace bowling departments and spin bowlers, who’re all set to play a role in the final.

Batting

South Africa

The Proteas’ much-vaunted batting lineup has yet to fully fire at the tournament, with only Quinton de Kock (eighth, 204 runs at 25 average) in the top 10 of run-scorers.

David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs have made good contributions here and there in difficult conditions, while Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have yet to score a big one.

De Kock will again be key at the top of the order, but it will be hoped that Hendricks also comes off in the final, after some poor form in the tournament, and the fact coach Rob Walter has continued to back him.

If the Proteas’ batters hit form in the final, now that it really matters, half the battle will be won.

Key Proteas batters Tristan Stubbs, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India

Like South Africa, so much depends on captain Rohit Sharma (248 runs with strike rate of 156) at the top of the batting lineup. If he fires, and he so often does, India will be well on their way to setting a big total or chasing down whatever they are set.

But there are other batters, too, who have been in good form and will look to unsettle the SA bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav is a man the Proteas will be very wary of, and so, too, Rishabh Pant, who’s enjoyed a good World Cup so far. Hardik Pandya has also shown he is a destructive finisher.

Virat Kohli has had a poor World Cup (75 runs at average 10) but he’s the type of player who could come good at any stage.

India captain Rohit Sharma. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pace bowling

South Africa

There were concerns before the tournament about the Proteas’ quicks, with Kagiso Rabada somewhat out of sorts, Anrich Nortje seemingly carrying an injury and Marco Jansen hardly getting game time at the IPL.

All of them though have come good in the USA and West Indies, and they’ve pretty much led the SA attack.

Rabada (12 wickets at 13) has been a beast at times, bowling at various stages of the innings, Nortje has been phenomenal with his pace, picking up 13 wickets, at also 13 a piece, while Jansen has got better and better as the tournament’s gone on, getting six wickets.

Ottneil Baartman won’t play in the final, but he, too, has been good, with a return of six wickets in five games at 15.

Kagiso Rabada has been back to his best at the World Cup. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India

South Africa’s biggest threat to winning the final will be India’s bowling attack … if their pacers don’t do damage, their spinners will.

First up, the Proteas will have to deal with the phenomenal swing, pace and guile of left-armer Arshdeep Singh (15 wickets in seven games at 13) and the unorthodox right-arm Jasprit Bumrah (13 wickets in seven games at 8 apiece).

These two men have been in superb form for their country at this tournament and will be a handful for the Proteas’ batters.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has also chipped in with his medium pacers, picking up eight wickets so far, so he’ll always be something of a dangerman in the middle overs, while captain Rohit Sharma can also turn to Shivam Dube’s medium pace if needed.

Arshdeep Singh poses a bog threat to the Proteas’ batters. Picture: Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Spinners

South Africa

South Africa have a number of spin options and so far the slow bowlers have performed superbly for the team and captain Aiden Markram.

Tabraiz Shamsi was initially overlooked, but he has played in four games and will feature in the final after picking up 11 wickets at an average of nine a piece. He’s a passionate player who’ll ensure he stays relevant and in the game.

Keshav Maharaj has also been good, keeping things tight, and picking up nine wickets in seven games at an average of 17. He’ll again be a key man.

Markram, too, could be crucial with his slow balls, either as an opening bowling option or later in the innings, and he’s often picked up big wickets in the past.

Tabraiz Shamsi has been in superb form of late. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India

India have so many options in their bowling attack that the impressive Yuzvendra Chahal can’t even get a game.

The experienced Kuldeep Yadav has been captain Rohit Sharma’s main spin man, the bowler picking up 10 wickets in four games at nine apiece – and the South Africans will know he’s a big game player.

Axar Patel has also been deadly with his spin, causing all sorts of problems for England in the semi-finals. He’s grabbed eight wickets in seven matches at 15 and is also a big weapon, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been known to pick up the odd wicket and break partnerships with his slow balls.

As mentioned, if India’s pace men don’t get you, their spinners will. The Proteas’ batters have a big battle in front of them.