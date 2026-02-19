Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

T20 World Cup Super Eights: Everything you need to know

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

19 February 2026

08:07 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Here is a brief explainer about how the T20 World Cup Super Eights will work over the coming days in India and Sri Lanka.

Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs

Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs of South Africa celebrate the Proteas’ win against the UAE. Picture: Surjeet Yadav-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The qualifiers for the second “Super Eight” stage of the T20 World Cup were finalised on Wednesday when Pakistan routed Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to take the final berth.

The eight qualifers have been divided into two groups of four – one hosted in India and one in Sri Lanka.

No points are carried over so each team starts the Super Eights with a clean sheet.

The winner of each match receives two points, the loser gets none.

If a minimum of five overs per side is not possible because of bad weather in any match, then that match will be declared a no result with each side getting one point.

Any match that finishes in a tie will see a super over played. If the super over is also a tie, subsequent super overs will ensue until there is a winner.

The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

The T20 World Cup final is on March 8.

Groups and fixtures

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

RELATED ARTICLES

Super Eight schedule

Feb 21: New Zealand v Pakistan (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 22: England v Sri Lanka (Kandy) 11.30am; India v South Africa (Ahmedabad) 3.30pm

Feb 23: Zimbabwe v West Indies (Mumbai) 3.30pm

Feb 24: England v Pakistan (Kandy) 3.30pm

Feb 25: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 26: West Indies v South Africa (Ahmedabad) 11.30am; India v Zimbabwe (Chennai) 3.30pm

Feb 27: England v New Zealand (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 28: Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Kandy) 3.30pm

March 1: Zimbabwe v South Africa (New Delhi) 11.30am; India v West Indies (Kolkata) 3.30pm

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sibiya laments Mkhwanazi’s social media ‘attacks’ and ‘humiliation’ by MK party
News ‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy
Politics ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards … but could change after the elections
News Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions
News Joburg residents warned over signing debt acknowledgements in billing disputes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News