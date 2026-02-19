T20 World Cup Super Eights: Everything you need to know

Here is a brief explainer about how the T20 World Cup Super Eights will work over the coming days in India and Sri Lanka.

The qualifiers for the second “Super Eight” stage of the T20 World Cup were finalised on Wednesday when Pakistan routed Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to take the final berth.

The eight qualifers have been divided into two groups of four – one hosted in India and one in Sri Lanka.

No points are carried over so each team starts the Super Eights with a clean sheet.

The winner of each match receives two points, the loser gets none.

If a minimum of five overs per side is not possible because of bad weather in any match, then that match will be declared a no result with each side getting one point.

Any match that finishes in a tie will see a super over played. If the super over is also a tie, subsequent super overs will ensue until there is a winner.

The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

The T20 World Cup final is on March 8.

Groups and fixtures

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Super Eight schedule

Feb 21: New Zealand v Pakistan (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 22: England v Sri Lanka (Kandy) 11.30am; India v South Africa (Ahmedabad) 3.30pm

Feb 23: Zimbabwe v West Indies (Mumbai) 3.30pm

Feb 24: England v Pakistan (Kandy) 3.30pm

Feb 25: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 26: West Indies v South Africa (Ahmedabad) 11.30am; India v Zimbabwe (Chennai) 3.30pm

Feb 27: England v New Zealand (Colombo) 3.30pm

Feb 28: Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Kandy) 3.30pm

March 1: Zimbabwe v South Africa (New Delhi) 11.30am; India v West Indies (Kolkata) 3.30pm