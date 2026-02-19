Sibling rivalry: Battle of the Morkel brothers when SA and India meet in Ahmedabad

The match on Sunday is the first for both teams in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup.

They once shared a changeroom together at the Titans, they both played for South Africa in all formats of the game, but on Sunday in Ahmedabad brothers Albie and Morné Morkel will be fierce rivals when the Proteas and India clash in the teams’ first Super Eight matches of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa and India both went through the group stages unbeaten, ensuring they are among the favourites to go all the way, but this weekend one of them will be on the losing side for the first time in this tournament.

Albie, the 44-year-old former ODI and T20 specialist, is currently a specialist consultant with the Proteas, while Morné, the 41-year-old former Test star, is the bowling coach of India.

Asked at a press conference in India earlier this week if he shared any notes about coaching with his younger brother, Albie said: “No, we don’t talk to each other. I think my mother, she’s more worried than us.

“She doesn’t know who to support, India or South Africa.”

Morné Morkel and older brother Albie during a Titans training session in 2017. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Top-end SA careers

Both men are sure to have an impact on how their respective teams perform on Sunday, and if they don’t have a chat before the game, they will surely meet up afterwards.

Albie, who played 58 ODIs and 50 T20 Internationals for South Africa, including at three T20 World Cups in 2010, 2012 and 2014, will be pleased with the batting form of the South Africans ahead of Sunday’s Super Eight clash.

Proteas batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock feature among the leading run-scorers at the World Cup while the form of Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs should also be pleasing going into the next round of the tournament.

Morné meanwhile, who played 86 Tests for South Africa, taking 309 wickets in those games, has been credited with improving the all-round bowling performance of India. He also knows a thing or two about white-ball cricket having played 117 ODIs and 44 T20 Internationals.