Proteas crushed again by dominant Australia

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both scored centuries.

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo leaves the field after being dismissed in the second ODI against Australia. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Australia continued their crushing dominance on their tour of South Africa, taking a 2-0 lead in the ODI series after coasting to a 123-run victory in the second 50-over match in Bloemfontein.

Needing 393 runs to win, the Proteas got off to a good start, with openers Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock putting on 81 for the first wicket while maintaining the required intensity.

However, De Kock (45 off 30 balls) and Bavuma (46 off 40) were removed a few overs apart. And while Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, who contributed 49 runs each, tried to hold their innings together, the home team were bundled out for 269.

Australia innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, Australia’s top order were superb, with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both hitting centuries.

Warner shared 109 runs with fellow opener Travis Head before Head, who contributed 64, was removed by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the 12th over.

ALSO READ: Australia first, says Bavuma, as Proteas turn one eye to World Cup

And while Shamsi had Australia captain Mitchell Marsh trapped leg-before with the very next delivery, the tourists then tightened their grip on the game, as Warner combined with Labuschagne in a 151-run stand for the third wicket.

Warner eventually fell in the 33rd over when he was bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo after making 106 off 93 (his 20th career century) but it did little to slow Australia’s momentum.

Labuschagne, who contributed a career-best 124 off 99 balls, also featured in a valuable 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Josh Inglis, who made 50 runs.

ALSO READ: Labuschagne launches late fight to snatch victory from Proteas

Shamsi was the best of the SA bowlers, returning 4/61 from his 10 overs, but they struggled to contain the tourists, who reached 392/8 to set up another convincing victory.

The third of five matches in the ODI series between South Africa and Australia will be played in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.