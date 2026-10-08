Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Teen star Rowles, veteran Faf smiling all the way to the bank after SA20 player auction

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

8 October 2026

06:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Temba Bavuma also found a home for season five of the competition.

Jason Rowles

Jason Rowles, in action here for the SA U19 team earlier this year. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Teen schoolboy Jason Rowles was the biggest winner at the season five player auction of the SA20 competition on Wednesday when he was snapped up by the Joburg Super Kings for a staggering R2.9 million.

The 18-year-old from St David’s Inanda has been a star at junior level for a number of years.

The other big buy was for veteran Faf du Plessis, who is all of 42, who returns to JSK, who he captained in the first four installments of the SA20. As a free agent this coming season, he was bought for R2.7 million.

“This year’s auction showed exactly what SA20 has become,” League Commissioner Graeme Smith said.
“It’s become a home where world-class players like Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult sit alongside South Africa’s brightest young talent.

“Jason Rowles was the highlight of the day for me. Seeing an 18-year-old spark the biggest bidding battle of the day tells you how much the franchises believe in the next generation.

“It was only last year that he was participating in the final of the Schools SA20 and today he will get to be a part of a squad consisting of some of the world’s best T20 stars. That’s the pathway we set out to build, and it’s hugely encouraging to see it working.”

Also joining JSK will be West Indies star Kieron Pollard, who was bought for R1.5 million.

MI Cape Town secured the services of Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, for R2,6 million, while West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer was sold to the same team for R1.5 million.

The Pretoria Capitals also needed to complete their squad at the auction and bought veteran batter Rassie van der Dussen for R500,00 while Temba Bavuma was also snapped up, for R200,000.

For the full squads please click here.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

SA20
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘All the people who disappeared, Cat Matlala dealings’ – Mr M has files on Sibiya, court hears
Elections 2026 This is why DON’T VOTE ANC, DA & EFF is trending in SA
News Pikitup struggles with ‘reduced operational capacity’ as Morero signs audit pledge
Crime Was Preggy Padayachee’s murder a warning to Feroz Khan?
News Thabo Bester fires lawyers, chooses to represent himself in prison escape trial

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News