Temba will have a point to prove in SA20, says Capitals’ Pollock

The national Test and ODI captain was the last purchase at the season five SA20 player auction.

Shaun Pollock says Temba Bavuma will have a point to prove after the Proteas Test and ODI captain was snapped up by the Pretoria Capitals for R200,000 at the SA20 player auction on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Bavuma has battled to make inroads in the T20 game, widely considered to not possess the big-hitting game and skillset required in the format.

In 36 T20 internationals for the Proteas Bavuma has scored 670 runs at an average of 21.61 and strike rate of 118.

In all, he has played 131 T20 matches, with a respectable strike rate of 123, average of 27 and highest score of 104.

Bavuma though has battled to find a home in international T20 competitions and on Wednesday was the last man selected ahead of season five of the SA20, which gets underway in the new year.

‘Desire’ in Bavuma

Pollock, who is part of the coaching staff at the Pretoria Capitals, said they were happy to get Bavuma at a “steal” of R200,000.

“He’s going to be coming into the SA20 on the back of Tests and ODIs against England,” said Pollock on Thursday.

“I think his game has improved from an options perspective, his strike rate is good, and he’s got an understanding in his ability. There will also be a desire from his side after the disappointment of not being picked up in years gone by. So, he’ll come in with a point to prove.”

SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith said Bavuma finding a spot in the competition was “fantastic”.

“Credit to him for putting his name forward [for the auction], after possibly putting T20 cricket aside to focus on Test cricket and ODI cricket.

“He’s been the ultimate professional, with his performances the most consistent [for the Proteas]. It’s great to have him involved.”

Biggest buys

The big buys at the auction were for 18-year-old Jason Rowles who sold for R2.9 million to the Joburg Super Kings, while Faf du Plessis, 42, a free agent, was bought by his former team, JSK, for R2.6 million. Wiaan Mulder also fetched an excellent price at R2.6 million, bought by MI Cape Town.

New JSK coach Albie Morkerl said Du Plessis could well lead the side again, as he did in the first four seasons.

“We haven’t decided on the captaincy yet, but Faf’s a possibility,” said Morkel, who takes over from Stephen Fleming.

“Faf’s still as good as you can get … he’s still performing so well.”

For a list of all the squad and auction news click here.