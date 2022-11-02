Malibongwe Maketa to take charge of Proteas on Australia tour

Sports Reporter

The Proteas have a new man in charge.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that Malibongwe Maketa will fill the role of Proteas interim head coach for South Africa’s three-match Test tour of Australia in December and January.

Maketa, who is currently the South Africa A coach and National Academy Lead, will take charge of the Test squad as they prepare to face Australia in their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

South Africa find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.

The 42-year-old steps into the role after being part of South Africa’s most recent Test tour of England, where he worked as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.

He also served as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017-2019. He will take over from Mark Boucher, who will leave CSA and the Proteas after the on-going T20 World Cup.

Commenting on Maketa’s appointment, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia. He is a familiar face to the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach.

“Mali knows most of the players well; they know him too; and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket South Africa felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series for the Proteas.

“We would like to wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support, and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.”

Fixtures

17 – 21 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

26 – 30 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne

04 – 08 January 2023

Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney