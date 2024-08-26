Cyber bullies and infighting could ‘destroy’ Comrades Marathon, warns Minnaar

Members of the CMA board have denied allegations of corruption, theft and fraud.

Organisers of the annual Comrades Marathon claim to be under siege. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

If the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) isn’t able to stop the attacks it faces from both outside the organisation and within, the race is going to fold, according to the newly appointed CMA leadership.

Following months of controversy, five CMA board members stepped down over the last couple of weeks, including the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Jeff Minnaar, who had been appointed as the acting CMA chairperson until the AGM in November, said the mass exodus of former board members was largely due to cyber bullying after they had faced allegations of corruption, theft and fraud by individuals on social media, as well as “bloggers and podcasters”.

Potential legal battles

Minnaar said the organisation was considering taking legal action following multiple “attacks” on its board members and staff, after claims had been made that some board members were using the race to line their pockets and some members of staff had been insubordinate in their duties.

These allegations had been denied by members of the CMA’s executive committee.

“The CMA believes that everyone has the right to feel safe and respected online,” Minnaar said during a media briefing yesterday.

“To address this pressing issue, we are considering taking legal action against the perpetrators of these acts.

“We would like to ensure that some of the perpetrators of cyber bullying, harassment and defamation are held accountable, and we urge everyone to join us in this fight against such heinous behaviour.”

Uncertain future

Minnaar also claimed that members of the organisation were attempting to create factions and were destroying the CMA from within.

“A lot has been said about the CMA board, and bear in mind all those people do it on a voluntary basis, but unfortunately within our board and within our membership we have people who are passing on confidential information to outsiders,” he said.

If the infighting continued, and if alleged cyber attacks on its members did not cease, Minnaar felt the prestigious annual ultra-marathon in KwaZulu-Natal might not recover.

“If those people want to destroy this race, they must just continue doing what they’re doing now in the media, and this race is not going to see the end of the century.”