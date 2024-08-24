OPINION: SA’s most popular race, the Comrades Marathon, belongs to nobody

Five Comrades Marathon Association board members have handed in their resignations.

The Comrades Marathon doesn’t belong to anybody, and it seems some individuals attached to the race are discovering this the hard way.

Months of turmoil reached boiling point over the last couple of weeks, resulting in a mass exodus of Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) board members.

Some allegations directed towards board members, such as claims of racism, were weak at best. Other issues, such as board members buying votes and using the race to line their pockets, were far more concerning.

ALSO READ: Former Comrades winner Ann Ashworth sacked as race director

Perhaps even more disturbing was an attempt to silence CMA members at a special general meeting (SGM) last week by preventing members based outside KwaZulu-Natal from voting.

This ruling was overturned by an urgent court interdict filed by more than 70 CMA members who live outside the province’s borders, including former race winners Bruce Fordyce and Shaun Meiklejohn.

Stepping down

One board member stepped down during the SGM, and it was confirmed this week that four more board members had resigned with immediate effect, including the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

They were replaced by interim appointees who will take charge of the executive committee until the AGM is held in November.

Even a court battle and a new-look board has not stopped the controversy, however, with provincial body Kwazulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) trying to stamp its authority after non-KZNA members were allowed to vote at the SGM.

And with the race falling within KZNA’s jurisdiction, the provincial body is making a fair point by stating that the CMA and its members need to abide by the mother body’s constitution.

But this is a dangerous path to tread because, whether they like it or not, KZNA and its own mother body, Athletics South Africa (ASA), need the Comrades Marathon far more than Comrades needs them.

Valuable property

Easily the most valuable property in South African athletics, the Comrades race is worth so much in terms of revenue that no corporate sponsor in the country has been able to purchase the naming rights.

When the national federation is negotiating with broadcasters for key income, the Comrades brings a weight of bargaining power that ASA would not have without it.

And while the Comrades Marathon is affiliated to both KZNA and ASA, it doesn’t have to be. Being a member of these federations certainly makes life easier for the CMA, but it could cut ties with these federations and it would still be the biggest beast in South African road running.

Much like some board members have had to learn that they don’t own the race, federations need to understand the value it offers before they start throwing their weight around.

If they don’t, they too might find out the hard way that the Comrades Marathon doesn’t belong to anybody.