Dean Burmester wins 2023 Joburg Open

The long-hitting South African qualified for the Open at Royal Troon next July.

Dean Bermester of South Africa celebrates victory on the 18th green after winning the Joburg Open. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Dean Burmester made just three bogeys and one double-drop in 72 holes on his way to winning the opening tournament of the new DP World Tour season, the Joburg Open, at Houghton Golf Club on Sunday.

In the end, South Africa’s Burmester shot a bogey-less final round 64, that included six birdies to finish on 18-under-par for the tournament, hosted jointly by the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour.

The long-hitting former SA PGA Championship winner opened with a round of 68 on Thursday and followed that with rounds of 62 — a course record — and 68 before Sunday’s round.

In second, three shots back on 15-under-par, was veteran Darren Fichardt who closed with a 64, while in third place was defending champion Dan Bradbury of England, on 13-under-par, also with a closing 64.

‘Rusty’

The top three finishers at Houghton all qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Troon next July.

“I can’t describe what’s happened,” said a delighted Burmester, who plays most of his golf on the LIV Tour in the USA, where he and his family have been living since January this year.

“I was a bit rusty coming in (to the tournament), but the team did so much in helping me with my preparation and it paid off.

“I’m so happy to be home and playing here and having a good time.”

The 34-year-old said it was important to stay patient after making a relatively slow start to the tournament last Thursday.

“On the first day I played well, but I couldn’t make any putts,” he said.

“It was the same on the front nine on Friday, but from the 10th I made a small change and that was the difference. I had to stay patient, and stay in the moment, especially with Thriston (Lawrence) playing so well.”

Thriston Lawrence

On his back nine on Friday Burmester made six birdies for a 29 coming in.

Lawrence, who led by three going into Sunday’s final round and was looking for his second Joburg Open title, had a day to forget.

The defending SA Open champion shot a final round 75, with two double bogeys, three bogeys and just two birdies, to finish on 10-under-par and tied seventh.

Jacques Kruyswijk and Zander Lombard were tied fourth on 12-under-par, while Nikhil Rama, who led after the second round, finished in sixth place on 11-under-par.