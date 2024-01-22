Dricus: ’15 years of work and dreaming’ but now champion of the world

The new UFC middleweight champion says he has unfinished business with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his victory against Sean Strickland in a UFC middleweight championship bout on Sunday. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“And New.” These were the words Dricus du Plessis had been waiting 15 years to hear and this dream finally came true in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The South African was crowned the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion when he dethroned American Sean Strickland to become the first man from the country to hold a title in the most prestigious organisation in mixed martial arts.

“Wow. The emotions I felt when I heard the judges scores being read,” Du Plessis said in the post-fight press conference after UFC297 at the sold-out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“It felt like 15 years of work, of dreaming and sacrifices came together in that one single sentence,” he added on hearing legendary octagon announcer Bruce Buffer calling out his name as the new champion.

There was more history for the man from Pretoria when he became the first fighter to win world titles in Africa’s EFC, Europe’s KSW and now the UFC.

Fight night

Du Plessis did not have things all his own way in a fight that went back and forth for the full 25 minutes.

As the fight headed into the championship rounds (rounds four and five) both fighters started showing signs of fatigue but it was Du Plessis who ultimately had the upper hand.

“The first three rounds were give and take, but the last two rounds… how’s that for rounds four and five,” said a delighted Du Plessis. “Who said I’m not a five-round fighter?”

In the end both fighters were battered and bruised after the contest which was judged as the fight of the night by UFC president Dana White.

Strickland

Du Plessis was also full of praise for his opponent.

“Sean Strickland is an absolute warrior and I have the world of respect for him.”

The South African wasted no time in calling out New Zealand’s Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya, saying the two of them had unfinished business.

“Do you remember how handsome I was before the fight? I look like a cauliflower,“ he joked when asked about the extent of his injuries and if he would be ready to take on Adesanya at UFC300 in just over three months time.

“I do not want to put a timeline on it, but UFC300 sounds amazing.”

If Du Plessis does receive an injury suspension that could be up to six months and UFC300 is not on the cards, the UFC might now have to have a serious look at hosting an event in South Africa.

Could Du Plessis defend his title in his home country against Adesanya perhaps?