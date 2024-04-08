Erin Gallagher breaks SA record on opening day of SA Swimming Champs

Gallagher will be back in the pool later this week, hoping to book her place in the national team for the Olympic Games.

Erin Gallagher opened her campaign in spectacular fashion on Monday, shattering her own national record in the 50m butterfly on day one of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

Gallagher, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, stopped the clock at 25.59 seconds in the sprint final, slicing nearly half-a-second off her SA mark of 26.05.

She finished well clear of 16-year-old Jessica Thompson who took second place in 26.41.

Breaststroke battle

Meanwhile, in a tight battle for the women’s 50m breaststroke title, Olympic 200m champion Tatjana Schoenmaker and former World Championships 50m medallist Lara van Niekerk pushed each other all the way to the line.

Schoenmaker came out on top, touching the wall in 30.09, with Van Niekerk taking the runner-up spot in 30.16. Teenager Simone Moll held on for the bronze medal in 31.06.

While the 50m butterfly and breaststroke events are not contested at the Olympics, Gallagher, Schoenmaker and Van Niekerk will all be aiming for places in the national squad over longer distances later in the week at the six-day national championships, which is also the SA trials for this year’s Games in Paris.