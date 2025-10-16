Five Boks return for Sharks against Ulster

Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams and André Esterhuizen have returned from Springbok duty as the Sharks look for a first win of the season.

Five Springboks have returned to the fold for the Sharks as the Durban side looks for a first URC win when they host Ulster in the fourth round on Saturday.

Forwards Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi return from Springbok duty to join fellow Boks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch after the pair played off the bench in their United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster last week.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams and inside centre André Esterhuizen join a star-studded backline with Siya Masuku getting his first start of the campaign after playing off the bench, joined by another player making his return from injury, Jordan Hendrikse, who provides cover off a powerful bench.

Ulster come from an emphatic 28-7 win against the Bulls in Belfast.

Sharks looking for first win

“It’s very exciting to be back playing at Hollywoodbets Kings Park this weekend,” said wing Ethan Hooker, the sole try scorer in the Sharks’ 31-5 defeat against Leinster in Dublin.

“I want to make my home team proud, the vibe is pretty good being back and you get that sense of a home feeling.”

He said the Sharks are eager to get a first win after two defeats and a loss on their opening tour.

“We’ve trained really hard, exciting things are coming and we hope to see a full stadium coming out in support and watching a really good game of rugby.”

Sharks starting XV: Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (c), Siya Kolisi, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima, Ruan Dreyer, Bathobele Hlekani, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am.

Players not considered for selection due to injury: Albie Bester, Aphelele Fassi, Bradley Davids, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Corne Rahl, Diego Appollis, Emile van Heerden, Ethan Bester, Hanro Jacobs, Jannes Potgieter, Litelihle Bester, Phatu Ganyane, Trevor Nyakane and Yaw Penxe.