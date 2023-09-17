Hekkie Budler targets another belt in Tokyo showdown

Hekkie Budler is determined to write one of the most significant chapters of an already storied boxing career in Tokyo on Monday.

South Africa’s mini marvel, ‘The Hexecutioner’ will step into the Ariake Arena ring in a quest to relieve Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji of his WBA and WBC junior flyweight world titles and add a second prestigious Ring Magazine belt to his collection.

Former multiple world champion Budler (35-4-11 knockouts), trained by the renowned Colin Nathan at Hotbox Gym in Johannesburg, has made no secret of the fact that there are still two championship belts missing from his vast collection (WBC and WBO).

His immediate goal is to harvest the first of the two against Teraji (21-1-13 kos) and then gun for a unification showdown with WBO champion Jonathan Gonzalez of Puerto Rico.

Since accepting a step aside option in March to allow Teraji a voluntary defence against American Anthony Olascuaga, Budler has less than a single round under his belt after demolishing the Thai Wichet Sengprakhon in less than two minutes in May.

“Colin explained to me that it’s actually better. I didn’t take any damage and got to do a full training camp, made weight,” Budler said from Tokyo on Friday.

“It all happened the way it should. My conditioning is great, I’m ready and in a great space.”

No fears

No stranger to fighting abroad, encountering Teraji in his own backyard holds no fears.

“I’m accustomed to fair judging and knowledgeable boxing crowds there, so no problems at all. I’m ready for anything they may bring,” Budler said.

With access to video footage, Nathan has done his homework on Teraji, nicknamed ‘The Amazing Boy’ by his fans. And like any great trainer, he has formulated a solid game plan.

“We also got the right kind of sparring for this fight,” Nathan said.

“I will say this: Teraji has never fought a guy as talented as Hekkie. All the guys he has fought have been one-dimensional. Hekkie is not. We know exactly where his (Teraji’s) strengths and weaknesses are.”

Many detractors have said Budler may be going a bridge too far, but the 35-year-old fighter has been with Nathan since he turned professional in 2007, and if anyone knows his charge inside and out, it’s him.

“I haven’t seen him this focused, this strong, responsible and reactive ,” Nathan said.

“He’s placing shots and showing impeccable timing and footwork. When he brings the form we have seen in camp to the ring on Monday, I really believe we will have a new world champion.”