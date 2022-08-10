Silvano rules — from the grave

Mike Moon

Talk about coming back from the dead. Silvano died in August 2021 at the age of 25, having retired a year earlier after many years of hectic stud duties at Main Chance Farms. Then, last month, he returned from the grave – so to speak – to win his sixth champion sire title in South Africa.

Despite not having covered a mare in about two years, he was lying third on the national sires’ log come Durban July day 2022 at Greyville. Memorably, his daughter Sparkling Water fizzed to victory in the great race and he vaulted to the top of the table – and stayed there till the end of the season three weeks later.

He finished the term on R17,688,263 in stakes money won – just over a million ahead of Vercingetorix, who was the defending champ. Guess what? Vercingetorix is Silvano’s son! That sort of bloodline power reminds one of the legendary Northern Dancer.

ALSO READ: The horses know — Paul Peter is a champion

Again, guess what? Northern Dancer is Silvano’s great-great-great grandfather.

Sparkling Water was Silvano’s fifth July champion – a “dad” record of note – following Marinaresco, Power King, Heavy Metal and Bold Silvano.

Silvano has been celebrated as a great horse and sire – but, arguably, not enough, for his record is truly astounding.

As a racer, Silvano awoke the world to the strength of German thoroughbred breeding. A son of Lomitas out of the mare Spirit Of Eagles, he had the great Ribot on both sides of his pedigree, and was born on the Gestut Fahrhof stud farm in Germany.

ALSO READ: Rachel Venniker shows the boys how it’s done

Owner-breeders the Jacobs family campaigned him in six countries over three seasons and his international record has not been matched by many horses. He won seven races, including three prestigious Group 1s – the Arlington Million in the US, the QEII Cup in Hong Kong and the Singapore Cup. He also ran seven places in Group 1s and 2s before being retired to Fahrhof, where he started churning out top progeny.

Andreas Jacobs had acquired Maine Chance Farms in Western Cape and moved his star for a sojourn down south, where fate decreed he stay for the rest of his life.

Among top racehorses Silvano fathered in South Africa were Hawwaam, Summer Pudding, Martial Eagle, Aslan, Kings Gambit, Ice Machine, Bravura, Flirtation, Tellina, Seal, Bravura, Arion, Punta Arenas and Silver Flyer – along with those mentioned above.

There are still some of his offspring around, with quite a few still to be auctioned at yearling sales. Watch prices climb steadily as the supply dwindles over the next few years.

And who would bet against Silvano grabbing another championship – long after being buried at Main Chance?