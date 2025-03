Betting on four G1 Champions Day races

The Championship has four Grade 1 races and four Grade 2 races.

Day 3 of the Championship takes place at Turffontein on Saturday and what a meeting this will be.

The 12-race meeting comprises four Grade 1 races and four Grade 2 races, and there are numerous betting opportunities for punters.

There will be three Jackpots, two BiPots and a R1-million carryover kicking off the Pick 6, but even more importantly, six races on the day will be Hong Kong World Pool events. That will allow people to be into massive TAB pools without affecting the prices.

Hong Kong will be simulcasting the four Grade 1 races as well as the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer SA Oaks and Grade 2 TAB Hawaii Stakes which are Races 6 to 11.

ALSO READ: Green talent makes for a red-hot Nursery

The four Grade 1 races are the R2-million Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m, the TAB SA Derby over 2450m, the TAB Computaform Sprint over 1000m and the TAB Empress Club Stakes for fillies and mares over 1600m.

Current betting on the Grade 1 races and SA Oaks

HKJC WORLD POOL PREMIER’S CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE

2-1 FIRE ATTACK

7-2 PURPLE PITCHER

6-1 ROYAL VICTORY

7-1 SON OF RAJ

8-1 ATTICUS FINCH

10-1 SILVER SANCTUARY

25-2 HOTARUBI, NONE OTHER

16-1 IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA

25-1 NAVAJO NATION

33-1 CHESTNUT BOMBER

TAB SA DERBY

9-4 IMMEDIATE EDGE

3-1 LEGEND OF ARTHUR

33-10 WILD INTENT

8-1 PARISIAN WALKWAY

25-2 OLIVIA’S WAY

14-1 GREY JET

20-1 CASUS BELLI, DON’T CRY FOR ME

25-1 BACCHUS

33-1 SOLAR SAIL, COUNT HUHTIKUU, TOWERS OF GOLD

50-1 ZIP CODE

TAB EMPRESS CLUB STAKES

18-10 SPUMANTE DOLCE

33-10 VJ’S ANGEL

4-1 BEATING WINGS

9-2 FATAL FLAW

8-1 WHITE PEARL, LET’S GO NOW

25-2 LADY FALLON

TAB COMPUTAFORM SPRINT

33-20 WILLIAM ROBERTSON

9-2 LUCKY LAD

6-1 GOLDEN SICKLE

8-1 PISTOL PETE

10-1 MELECH, CHOCOLATE SOLDIER

14-1 TIME FO ORCHIDS, CRUISE CONTROL, WINDS OF CHANGE

20-1 MOVER AND SHAKER

25-1 TAXI TO THE MOON

33-1 NO FILTER

WILGERBOSDRIFT BRIDGET OPPENHEIMER SA OAKS