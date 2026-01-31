Cape Town Met is 58-year-old jockey Andrew Fortune’s greatest day

Andrew 'Candyman' Fortune steered home four winners on the day

Champion trainer Justin Snaith emerged as the victor ludorum on WSB Cape Town Met day, based purely on statistics. But undoubtedly the popular winner among racing fans was 58-year-old jockey Andrew Fortune, who achieved a lifelong dream by winning his first Met in extraordinary circumstances.

Fortune’s career comeback story is the stuff of fairytale – as is that of Met-winning horse See It Again.

For the record, Snaith recorded five winners in 12 races on Cape Town’s premier race day. Before the meeting, some pundits were predicting eight or nine wins for Snaith Racing – but five is still a notable achievement for anyone on a major race day.

Rival trainers Candice Bass and James Cawford registered two winners apiece.

Among the jockeys, garrulous and gregarious Andrew “Candyman” Fortune steered home four winners, including two Grade 1s: the Met on See It Again and the Maine Chance Farms Majorca Stakes on super mare Double Grand Slam – both for Snaith.

Richard Fourie grabbed three winners, two for Snaith and one for Crawford. Reigning champion jockey Gavin Lerena notched up two successes.

When all the numbers are long forgotten, Met 2026 will be remembered as The Candyman’s greatest day.

