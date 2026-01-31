Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Cape Town Met is 58-year-old jockey Andrew Fortune’s greatest day

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

31 January 2026

07:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrew 'Candyman' Fortune steered home four winners on the day

Andrew Fortune Cape Town Met jockey See It Again

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 31: Winning Jockey Andrew Fortune on See It Again wins the Met during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on January 31, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Galo Images)

Champion trainer Justin Snaith emerged as the victor ludorum on WSB Cape Town Met day, based purely on statistics. But undoubtedly the popular winner among racing fans was 58-year-old jockey Andrew Fortune, who achieved a lifelong dream by winning his first Met in extraordinary circumstances.

Fortune’s career comeback story is the stuff of fairytale – as is that of Met-winning horse See It Again.

For the record, Snaith recorded five winners in 12 races on Cape Town’s premier race day. Before the meeting, some pundits were predicting eight or nine wins for Snaith Racing – but five is still a notable achievement for anyone on a major race day.

Rival trainers Candice Bass and James Cawford registered two winners apiece.

ALSO READ: Sun shines on Snaith, Fortune and Fourie early at Cape Town Met

Among the jockeys, garrulous and gregarious Andrew “Candyman” Fortune steered home four winners, including two Grade 1s: the Met on See It Again and the Maine Chance Farms Majorca Stakes on super mare Double Grand Slam – both for Snaith.

Richard Fourie grabbed three winners, two for Snaith and one for Crawford. Reigning champion jockey Gavin Lerena notched up two successes.

When all the numbers are long forgotten, Met 2026 will be remembered as The Candyman’s greatest day.

READ NEXT: Andrew Fortune: Met’s man of the moment

Read more on these topics

horse racing news horseracing J&B Met

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected
News At least 16 people killed in accidents involving trucks in KZN this week
Crime Mozambican national arrested in connection with DJ Warras’ murder
Politics Malema says EFF members can live in luxury and still fight against poverty
South Africa Dirco declares Israeli chargé d’affaires persona non grata, gives him 72 hours to leave SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp