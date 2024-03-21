Bo Ngcobo gets a spark from Lightning Jimmy

Winning KZN trainer has ONE horse in his yard.

The racing story of the week; no, the month, is Sbusiso “Bo” Ngcobo’s first winner as a trainer.

After former champion jockey S’Manga Khumalo had steered Lightning Jimmy to victory at Scottsville on Sunday, an emotional Ngcobo revealed that he only has the one horse in his yard at Summerveld training centre in Hillcrest. He and a sole groom – a chap called Zane who has the coolest hairstyle in town – have climbed a steep slope to realise a lifelong dream.

“I can’t explain how I feel right now, because … it’s been rough; I must be honest, it’s been rough,” said Ngcobo of the road travelled.

It happened in the first race, a modest Maiden Plate over 1000m, at a quiet meeting in Maritzburg, and many racing fans will be hoping it marks the start of something significant in South African horse racing.

‘Turned the corner’

Black trainers in the country have generally not been successful – certainly not nearly as successful black jockeys – so the hint of a change in trend is to be welcomed.

Notably, among the many fellow horsemen congratulating and hugging him in the ring, was the great Michael “Muis” Roberts, who also had his first winner at Scottsville – back in the 1960s.

Three-year-old gelding Lightning Jimmy had raced 10 times previously for a single prize cheque – for a fifth place. On Sunday, his odds reflected that record: 20-1. All the rage at 8-10 was Andre Nel-trained Trippi T.

But Bo Ngcobo had an inkling something was about to change. Sometime last week, he sensed that Lightning Jimmy “had turned the corner” and recovered from “knee issues”.

In the parade ring, he briefed Khumalo on his mount: “I believe he’s got something. I really think he has a bit of a chance. Don’t try to rush him; ride him as patiently as you can.”

And that’s exactly what the great jockey did. They held off the challenge of Trippi T to win by 0.30 lengths.

Heart in racing

Later, Ngcobo filled in his background in an interesting interview with Sporting Post. Now 48, he grew up in Imbali township a few kilometres from Scottsville, getting matric at Adams College near Amanzimtoti and then a chemical engineering degree at Mangosuthu University.

Jobs in industry followed, but his heart was in racing – thanks to a grandfather who loved the game. Bo became chairman of the KZN Rural Horse Riding Association and had aspirations to be a jockey before realising he like food too much.

He went to work in the yards of leading trainers in the province, starting with veteran Tony Rivalland in 2015.

In 2022, he was granted his own training licence. But, as any new conditioner will testify, the next step up is the toughest. He did his best with a tiny string, but the racing world moves on quickly and eventually he was down to just Lightning Jimmy, who he owns in partnership with two friends.

His one regret on Sunday was that wife Wendy, his regular racegoing companion, was down with the flu and couldn’t be there to share the big moment.

For owners who might want to place horses with Bo Ngcobo, his contact address is: bo.ubumbano@gmail.com.

“I was supported early on by Mrs Mary Slack and did my best with the few horses I had,” he told Sporting Post.

“I am deeply indebted to the wonderful lady, but today, courtesy of Lightning Jimmy, I move forward in the hope that maybe another owner will see fit to give me a break.

“If I had even five horses, I would be doing cartwheels. It would be a privilege. I am not suggesting I am any more entitled to support than the next man, but I would just love the chance to prove myself. My heart and soul is in this. Believe me!”