One Fell Swoop ‘gifted’ the Sycamore Stakes

Handicappers say White Pearl was denied Grade 3 victory ‘courtesy of racing operator’.

The official handicappers have used some unusually emotive language in their latest merit ratings update, saying filly One Fell Swoop was “gifted her second Grade 3 win” in Saturday’s 1160m Betway Sycamore Sprint at Turffontein.

The National Horseracing Authority latest press release hammers home the point by declaring that runner-up White Pearl was “almost certainly denied” her first graded stakes win.

Joint 5-2 favourite One Fell Swoop, trained by Tony Peter and ridden by Calvin Habib, had a 5kg weight advantage over 10-1 shot White Pearl (Mike de Kock-Piere Strydom) and edged out her fellow three-year-old by just 0.25kg.

The numbers make the handicappers correct, but it isn’t common for them to make such direct comment. The numbers also justify the relative odds, meaning bookmakers and punters know their oats, so to speak.

The officials finger the source of the Sycamore hard-luck story, saying One Fell Swoop “was well treated in this handicap courtesy of the racing operator”.

Merit ratings

That would be 4Racing, whose specific rules for the Listed Swallow Stakes, run in mid-January, afforded One Fell Swoop “merit rating protection”.

Peter’s charge finished second that day, running well above her then rating – in the handicappers’ estimation. However, the Swallow conditions limit placed horses from being penalised more than three merit points, so One Fell Swoop went from 96 to just 99.

Such conditions are designed to avoid promising young horses incurring hefty and unduly punishing MRs that might hamper their career progression.

Most of the laws laid down in this world have unintended consequences and benefits.

One Fell Swoop

The NHA cross-referenced two of its previous MR updates, in which it hinted that One Fell Swoop was about to live up to her name and cash in on 4Racing’s largesse – to someone else’s chagrin.

The upshot of all this was that One Fell Swoop copped a five-pound penalty for her Sycamore swoop – up to 104.

“The handicappers were of the opinion that fourth-placed In The Beginning made for the most suitable line horse here and her rating remain unchanged on 94,” explained the NHA.

“The winner aside, two more runners received upward adjustments in their ratings. Runner-up White Pearl was adjusted to 112 from 109 and third-placed Good Queen Bess goes up to 97 from 94 after both finished 1.50 and 1.25 lengths respectively ahead of the line horse.

“No fewer than four runners received drops in ratings. Platina Princess is down to 93 from a mark of 95, Alula’s Star drops to 107 from 108 and Flowerbomb is down to 100 from 101. Lastly, Gimmealight drops two pounds from 83 to 81.”