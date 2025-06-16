Charlie rules the sport of kings: Royal Ascot more popular than ever

Even before the meeting starts, ticket sales for the five-day affair are an impressive 15,000 up on 2024.

When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, horse racing lost its most famous fan and some in the chattering classes reckoned it was the beginning of the end of the ancient sport – at least in the UK.

Those notions were premature. Racing in some places has been in a bit of a slump, but Royal Ascot, the meeting most associated with Elizabeth – and the one she most enjoyed – is stronger than ever.

On Tuesday this week, Ascot racecourse, 40km west of central London, marks the 200th anniversary of the iconic royal procession at the showpiece race meeting. Before that even takes place, ticket sales for the five-day affair are an impressive 15,000 up on 2024 – which itself set a new attendance record.

Recent Epsom Derby and Cheltenhams jumps meetings saw declines in broad public interest, but the royal element of this week’s extravaganza is said to have made a difference.

In 1825, King George IV was the first monarch to make his way, in a horse-drawn carriage, up Ascot’s one-mile straight course from his residence in nearby Windsor Castle. King Charles III will be the ninth British monarch to do so when he pitches up on Tuesday, with gentlemen in the huge crowd doffing their ridiculous top hats in respect.

The Guardian newspaper, vaguely lefty and no cheerleader of monarchy, ran a surprisingly positive story about Royal Ascot at the weekend. It even highlighted the event’s key role in promoting foreign direct investment and dubbed it “a version of Davos for sovereign wealth”.

‘Traditions make it special’

Nick Smith, the track’s public affairs director, was quoted saying: “Royal Ascot is one of Britain’s most powerful soft power assets. It is a major promotion of the British summertime overseas, and a major promotion of British sport. And if you’re presented with a trophy by the king and queen, you can’t replicate that experience and that means an awful lot to an awful lot of people.

“At the heart of it all, it’s the traditions that make it special. The procession is broadly unchanged in 200 years, and it’s the same with the dress codes, not just in the Royal enclosure but throughout the entire site. People who come to Royal Ascot know what they want to see and they know what they’re going to get.”

Perhaps unexpectedly, the current king and queen have been keen attendees in recent years and are booked for all five days this time. They have a sprinkling of their own runners and there is a buzz around Willie Mullins-trained Reaching High in the Ascot Stakes on opening day.

Reaching High was one of the last horses bred by Elizabeth, and a son of Estimate, the mare whose success in the 2013 Gold Cup was the most cherished of all the late queen’s Royal Ascot winners.

Durban July

So, is pomp and pageantry the way to go in promoting racing in other parts?

Staunchly republican places like America and South Africa – and, dare we say, Australia – put on a bit of a show for major race meetings. Money and effort from sponsors raise the glam level on special days, but none have kings with the pulling power of the Brits – and even politicians who pose as emperors can plainly be seen to have no clothes.

Perhaps true heroes can be roped in? Put Temba Bavuma in a horse-drawn landau? Set rules for elegant African attire? Have evening singalongs with patriotic, nation-building songs (no, not that one!)?

Speaking of tunes, Durban July sponsor Hollywoodbets has gone an extra mile in recruiting a bunch of popular musos to perform at South Africa’s most important race meeting at Greyville next month.

Mafikizolo and Lira top the bill of seven acts which seems mainly aimed at a younger set – which is good, of course.

As much as old-timers might enjoy belting out standards like “My Old Kentucky Home”, as the crowd does at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, or “Hey Jude”, as it does at Royal Ascot, giving young, potentially new, punters a catchy ditty to hum as they play the ponies seems like something worth trying.