Double Superlative to have first run in 486 days at Durbanville

There are a couple interesting items on Tuesday’s card at Hollywoodbets Durbanville as it sees the return of a former Grade 1 Cape Guineas winner as well as a couple of promising three-year-olds who could make an impact on this year’s Cape summer season.

Double Superlative has not won a race since capturing the 2021 Cape Guineas but in fairness, we have not seen that much of him. He only raced three times in 2022, finishing fourth behind Kommetdieding in the Cape Met, third to stablemate Pomp And Power in the Cape Derby and then a 1.75-length finish to Zapatillas in the Guineas at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

He has not raced for 486 days but is carded to make his seasonal appearance in Race 8, a Progress Plate over 1250m.

One does not know what to expect and neither does trainer Justin Snaith. He commented in ComputaForm that his charge was being prepared for the Cape Season “but he’s doing great at home”.

While this is likely to be too sharp, it is not wise to write off champions and it would come as no surprise were he to fly up and win. Grant van Niekerk takes the ride.

However, there is a highly rated three-year-old in the field and while he is badly in at the weights based on his merit rating, Meu Capitano could be anything, but it is hard to tell from just two runs.

Trained by Piet Steyn, this Captain Of All colt was a runaway winner as a juvenile on debut at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth and last time failed to catch Mojo Man at Durbanville. Both of those runs were over 1000m, and he looks certain to benefit from the additional 250m.

Meu Capitano is carded to carry just 53kg, but Steyn has engaged Richard Fourie for the ride, and he has no issue with the jockey having to carry 0.5kg overweight.

We’re Jamming, who incidentally started his career with Steyn, was also due to make his comeback in this race but he has been scratched.

Another recently turned three-year-old could come to the fore in Race 9, a Class 4 event for fillies and mares over 1250, where Snaith sends out Double Grand Slam.

This Vercingetorix filly finished fourth on debut over 1000m at Kenilworth but then romped to victory over this course and distance in March.

She looks highly talented and Snaith’s comment suggests she will be hard to beat. “She’s fully fit and will be a huge contender,” he said and on that basis on a tricky card, she could be the best banker on the day.