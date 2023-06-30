Durban July: Bank on the dream team

By Robert Garner

Two of the best jockeys in South African horseracing history and champion three-year-old See It Again will team up in the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville racecourse on Saturday, and for many there’s no looking past the so-called ‘dream team’ in Africa’s greatest race.

The three bring together a wealth of talent. Trainer Michael Roberts won the SA Jockey’s Championship 11 times before adding the 1992 UK jockeys’ title to his long list of accomplishments. He exchanged his saddle for a trainer’s licence some two decades ago due to a neck injury.

See It Again’s rider Piere Strydom has won the SA jockeys’ title six times and aims to equal Anton Marcus’ record five July wins. He’s in the twilight of his career but has lost none of the razor-sharp judgment that has made him a legend in racing.

As for See It Again, he’s the ruling favourite and with good cause. His victories in the Cape Derby and Daily News 2000 this year were flawless, Strydom producing him with a decisive burst of acceleration that settled the outcome of both races in a few strides.

He does face a tough task, but he’s exceptional and it will take a good one to down him. That said, the July is a handicap in which most runners have a theoretically equal chance so, as always, luck in running is key.

Durban July betting

The Durban July traditionally sparks the betting bonanza of the year and Saturday will be no different with hundreds of millions of rands changing hands as the drama of the 12-race July Day extravaganza unfolds .

A R2-million Pick 6 carryover should yield a total pool of over R20 million and there’s also a chance to win huge cash if you pick the first four home in the carryover Quartet pool on the July.

