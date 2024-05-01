Joburg and Cape Town youth bump heads in Durban

Guineas Day kicks off the KZN winter season with thrilling Grade 2 showdowns.

An intriguing interprovincial test of three-year-old strength awaits on Guineas Day at Greyville racecourse this weekend.

Final declarations on Tuesday revealed Highveld hotshots Sandringham Summit and Mid Winter Wind ranged up against Cape Town standouts Green With Envy, Snow Pilot and Hluhluwe in the Grade 2 1600m WSB Guineas.

The high calibre of these youngsters probably scared off many stables with promising youngsters and the field of entries cut down to just seven starters. A bad beating on a big occasion can damage the psyche – of horse and owner.

The WSB Fillies Guineas is only slightly less glittery on the stars front, with Joburgers Let’s Go Now and White Pearl taking on coastal rivals Rascova and Double Grand Slam.

In both races, runners from various points of the compass might be lower rated at this stage but they are not necessarily all just making up the numbers. Coming-of-age showdowns like this have been known to unveil many an unheralded crackerjack.

The boys’ race has been robbed of an “ultimate clash of the titans” subtitle by trainer Tony Peter opting to run loftily rated gelding Main Defender in the slightly shorter, 1400m Drill Hall Stakes on the same card.

Also, Sean Tarry decided not to pitch last weekend’s sublime Turffontein Grade 2 sprint winner Lucky Lad straight into another battle – from a wide draw – and said he was eyeing the upcoming Gold Challenge mile instead as a possible route to the Durban July.

The Fields (no & draw, name, weight, MR, trainer, jockey)

World Sports Betting Guineas, R500,000, Grade 2, 1600m

1 Hluhluwe 60 111 Justin Snaith Grant van Niekerk

2 Sandringham Summit 60 123 David Nieuwenhuizen Gavin Lerena

3 Green With Envy 60 119 Dean Kannemeyer Craig Zackey

4 Snow Pilot 60 120 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

5 Royal Edition 60 85 Phillip Labuschagne #Rachel Venniker

6 Mid Winter Wind 60 114 Sean Tarry S’manga Khumalo

7 Navajo Nation 60 103 Robbie Hill Serino Moodley

World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas, R500,000 Grade 2, 1600m

1 Let’s Go Now 60 114 Sean Tarry S’manga Khumalo

2 White Pearl 60 112 Mike de Kock Juan Paul v’d Merwe

3 Bomber Girl 60 97 Michael Miller Calvin Habib

4 Rascova 60 115 Glen Kotzen Craig Zackey

5 Double Grand Slam 60 118 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

6 Minogue 60 102 Wendy Whitehead Serino Moodley

7 Sovereign Grant 60 98 Michael Miller Tristan Godden

8 Soldier’s Eye 60 98 Weiho Marwing *Kobeli Lihaba

9 Miss Platina 60 75 Tienie Prinsloo #Rachel Venniker

10 Celtic Beauty 60 94 Tony Rivalland Sean Veale