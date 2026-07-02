Durban July day is betting bonanza time

Double Grand Slam is a clear banker for the R15m Pick 6.

Playing the gee gees is a hard way to make easy money, someone once said. That is never more true than on Hollywoodbets Durban July day every year.

The famous “July fever” infects millions of people – all shapes, sizes, colours and wealth categories, from regular punters to once-a-year flutterers – and the urge to make an easy profit from two minutes of horses galloping sweeps across South Africa. All we need is a good tip, or a vivid dream, or….

And when a payout rolls in, it does seem easy – and, of course, every winner should have laid out a bigger wager.

The trouble with a feverish July day is that everyone involved in laying on the show – owners, trainers and jockeys – desperately wants a prime place in the spotlight. So, it’s fiendishly competitive racing, making it fiendishly hard to find winners – even for expert tipsters.

The good news is that the fierce competition and the hoopla of July day make for massive betting pools and larger-than-usual payouts.

Big money on the line

This Saturday, at Greyville racecourse, the Durban July Pick 6 bet is predicted to amass R15-million.

The Quartet bet (the first four horses past the post) on the July itself (Race 7) is likely to have R10-million up for grabs.

The July’s status as South Africa’s greatest race has made it part of the Hong Kong World Pool system, which sees the action televised internationally and worldwide tote betting on it aggregated into colossal pools for Win, Place, Exacta, Swinger and Quinella wagers.

Also on the card’s local betting menu are three Jackpots and two Bipots. With so much money swirling around, everyone with an appetite for risk is tempted to take a plunge. As old-timers like to say, you can’t catch fish unless you have a line in the water.

The Pick 6 with its fat prize is the focus of attention. Because of the tough card, a banker is a big help and the vast majority of players will be going with the mighty mare Double Grand Slam, who will be a hot favourite for Race 8, Leg 5, the Grade 1 Garden Province Stakes.

Another potential banker is champion sprinter Buffalo Storm Cody in Race 9, Leg 6, the Grade 3 Post Merchants.

Budget-conscious punters might banker both these stars in order to fund going wide in earlier legs – including the Hollywoodbets Durban July itself, which has been thrown even wider open than it was by the scratching of sometime favourite Star Major.

Suggested Pick 6 perm

2,3,4,8,9,10,11 X 2,3,5,7,10,12 X 1,2,5,8,11 X 7,8,9, 11, 17, 19 X 10 X 9 (R1,470)

Hollywoodbets Durban July selection

12 Zeitz 17 King Pelles, 8 Gladatorian, 19 Choisaanada