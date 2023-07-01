Durban July result: Winchester Mansion pips See It Again

By Mike Moon

Winchester Mansion won the R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville on Saturday – ridden by Kabelo Matsunyane, trained by Brett Crawford and owned by the Drakenstein Stud of Gaynor Rupert.

The 7-1 chance got up in the last strides to edge out 4-1 favourite See It Again.

It was a first July victory for all the connections, but they had to survive a race review and were mighty relieved when the stipendiary stewards decided no further action was needed.

In third place was 35-1 outsider Bless My Stars, a three-year-old filly, while the grand old man of the July, Do It Again, galloped gallantly into fourth place.

More to follow …