The feelgood story of Cody Dorman and Cody’s Wish

A thoroughbred weanling sensed a human child’s plight – and a fairytale began.

There are certain times in horse racing when its community needs to be reminded of the magic moments that make the sport so compelling. High passions evoked by racing can wobble off balance and a story like the following is called for.

As with the Reach for a Dream initiative in South Africa, there’s a Make-a-Wish Foundation in the US. In 2018, a 12-year-old Kentucky boy named Cody Dorman was nominated and declared his wish to be with racehorses – so a visit to Godolphin’s famous Gainsborough Farm stud was arranged.

Cody Dorman was the inspiration behind the name of racehorse Cody’s Wish. Picture: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cody, who uses a wheelchair and is only able to communicate via a tablet due to the genetic disease Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, struck up a connection with one of the foals on the farm. Incredibly, the colt – a well- bred son of champion racer Curlin out of a Tapit mare – seemed to sense the kid’s plight, approached the wheelchair and gently rested his head on Cody’s lap.

Unsurprisingly, the horse was named Cody’s Wish and turned out to be a racer of note for trainer Bill Mott. He broke his maiden at the fourth attempt at Churchill Downs – with Cody Dorman watching from the stands.

Breeders’ Cup

Five wins from six starts followed and suddenly Cody and Cody’s Wish found themselves at Keeneland Racecourse for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Asked about the chances of his special horse, Cody wrote on his tablet: “He will win.”

Things did not look good early in the race, with the colt trailing. But jockey Junior Alvarado coaxed him along, passing rival after rival and getting up on the line to edge out long-time leader Cyberknife by a head.

Race caller Larry Collmus yelled out: “The wish has come true! That one’s for you, Cody!”

Few dry eyes in the house.

Cody’s Wish later won the Secretariat Vox Populi Award, presented annually to a horse whose racing achievements resound with the public.

Cody Dorman got the Big Sport of Turfdom Award (what a name!) for enhancing media coverage of racing.

The story isn’t over yet.

String of victories

In 2023, five-year-old Cody’s Wish has won twice more – making a sequence of six in a row – before finishing third in August in the Group 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga, when tried over a bit more ground.

He is due to have a warm-up outing later this month before a likely defence of his Breeders’ Cup title at Santa Anita in California in November.

Speaking to website America’s Best Racing after one of the recent victories, Cody Dorman’s father Kelly said: “Cody laughed all the way home. He laughed when we were trying to get him in bed. I wish people could see that side, that delayed excitement he gets; it’s priceless to see how much that horse does for him.”

Though Cody is not deaf, he was recently invited to attend local race for children who are. It showed how much Cody and Cody’s Wish mean to those coping with physical challenges. Many of the children had their pictures taken with Cody.

“You could see how their faces lit up when they met him in person,” Kelly said.

Cody is embracing his status as a role model of sorts.

“He feeds off the happiness and inspiration so many people have gotten,” Kelly said.