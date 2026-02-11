Gauteng Guineas stars feel handicappers’ whip

Splittheeights now SA's top-rated three-year-old.

Saturday was a turning point in the careers of a number of young racehorses.

For example, Splittheeights, impressive winner of the TAB Gauteng Guineas for trainers Mike and Mathew de Kock, got a whopping 25-point merit rating penalty – rising from 97 to 122 and vaulting scores of places up the national log to instantly become the highest-rated three-year-old in South Africa.

Prior to the Grade 2 race at Turffontein, Cape Guineas (Grade 1) victor Jan Van Goyen was the top sophomore on an MR of 118.

Hazy Dazy, who sauntered home in Saturday’s Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, collected a 16-point smack, taking her from 101 to 117 and the accolade of reigning top filly of her generation.

As hooves thundered past the post of the two classic contests at the Big T, the National Horseracing Authority’s official handicappers were so impressed by the overall standard they went to town.

They elected to use Tin Pan Alley, who finished sixth, as the line horse for assessing the Guineas, leaving his rating unchanged on 117.

Runner-up Grand Empire was raised from 108 to 120 and the ranking of second-best three-year-old – just behind Splittheeights.

One Eye On Vegas, who finished third and was demoted to fourth after an objection, received an increase from 106 to 118 – the same mark as much-heralded De Kock Racing stablemate Jan Van Goyen.

Early pacemaker Yippee Kiyay, who ended up fifth, went from 101 to 117, and 10th-placed Radio Star from 95 to 97.

For the Fillies Guineas, the handicappers used “ever-consistent” Lowveld Lilly (fourth) as the line horse, leaving her rating unchanged at 109.

Runner up Charge It was lifted from 104 to 113.

Littlemissmillion (fifth) was raised from 99 to 107, Daisy Jones (sixth) from 99 to 106, Drumnadrochit (seventh) from 91 to 105, and Pretty Persuasive (eighth) from 93 to 99.