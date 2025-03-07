Go with Ancient Wisdom in Oaks Trial

Peter-trained filly Ancient Wisdom has struck form since being fitted with blinkers.

We are just three weeks away from Champions Day at Turffontein which will see the running of the Grade 1 SA Derby and the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks, both over 2450m.

These are the third and final legs of the respective SA Triple Crown and Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara but neither can be won as we had different winners of the first two legs.

However, the warm-up for those races take place on Turffontein’s Standside track on Saturday with the running three features – two Listed races – the World Sports Betting Hawwaam Stakes (Race 6) and World Sports Betting Aquanaut Handicap (Race 7) – as well as the Non-Black Type Ormond Ferraris Oaks Trial (Race 5).

The Oaks Trial and the Hawwaam Stakes are for three-year-olds and are over 2000m and a number of runners will be trying the distance for the first time.

The Oaks Trial look particularly open but there is a lot to like about Tony Peter-trained Ancient Wisdom.

This daughter of Ideal World has improved markedly since fitted with blinkers, winning two successive races over 1800m. She will have no problems with the distance, and she will have the services of Gavin Lerena.

Jockey Ryan Munger, who is currently enjoying a busman’s holiday and avoiding the diabolical Canadian winter in the process, has made his mark back on home soil recently and is riding at the top of his game. Munger rides best-weighted Queen Of Love for trainer Roy Magner and any improvement from this three-year-old filly in her first venture beyond 1600m should see both horse and rider back in the No 1 box.

Queen Of Love copped a seven-point penalty from the handicapper for her last-start victory over 1600m on the same course, so she races off a career-high mark and concedes weight to all 11 rivals. However, under the conditions, she is favourably treated by the weights of the race and will need only run to her rating to notch up a fourth career victory in nine starts.

To do that, Magner’s charge must prove herself effective over the extended trip which connections believe is well within Queen Of Love’s compass.

Unbeaten Immediate Edge is worth a confident bet in the colts and geldings equivalent, the Listed Hawwaam Stakes (formerly the Derby Trial). This progressive Vercingetorix colt trained by Mike and Mathew de Kock has won both starts under Munger, confirming the improvement of his 1600m debut win with a winning 2000m handicap debut that belied his inexperience.

While his winning time was no great shakes, Immediate Edge could do no more than win in yielding conditions on the Inside track against older, experienced hard-knockers. A return to the galloping Standside course will suit the strapping three-year-old chestnut whose progress it should pay to follow.

The Aquanaut Handicap looks particularly tough and it is worth putting in as many runners as you budget will allow. However, Lucky Houdalakis-trained Battleground ran a cracker when a 0.50-length third behind Marauding Horde last time. He is now 4kg better off and is weighted to turn that defeat around.

This could be another success for Munger but there is no shortage of decent rivals in this line-up.