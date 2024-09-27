Inspector James to atone for slip up

What A Winter gelding stands out on Joburg card.

Racing fans are certainly in for a treat this weekend as we have five local race meetings, two on Friday at Fairview and Hollywoodbets Greyville, two on Saturday – at Turffontein and Hollywoodbets Durbanville – and a standalone meeting and Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday.

To add further spice to the weekend, the four day meetings will have a R250 000 carryover kicking off Jackpot One, and in all cases the pool is likely to reach R1 million. Jackpot One at Turffontein on Saturday is from Race 5 to Race 8 and kicks off at 14:25.

Two horses that were strongly fancied by Muzi Yeni in recent weekly columns sadly did not meet expectations – but for different reasons – will be in action at Turffontein on Saturday and hopefully can be redeemed on this occasion. It is not that they ran badly.

The first, two weeks ago, was Atarime, who was scratched on the morning of the race. He will line in Race 9 on the Inside track on Saturday to contest a Middle Stakes over 1600m.

ALSO READ: No Questioning the Countess’ ability

The other runner came up in Race 2 at last week’s meeting, and that was Inspector James. Unfortunately, the Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained runner stumbled as he came out of the stall, dislodging jockey S’manga Khumalo.

The three-year-old What A Winter gelding is back in Race 2 again but unfortunately, as a result of last week’s incident, Khumalo remains medically indisposed and it will be left to Piere Strydom to bring him home on this occasion. He does look the right horse in this Maiden Plate over 1200m and is the standout bet on quite a tricky card.

Atarime has been a revelation since he was gelded and is unbeaten in his two starts since his return from the rest in which he had that operation. Hopefully Paul Matchett’s charge has overcome whatever kept him out of that previous race and he will be able to produce his best form.

Interestingly, Yeni will not be aboard this time as he will be riding Argo Alley for St John Gray. They have been incredibly successful of late and that could be a pointer for this race, especially as Argo Alley will run without blinkers on this occasion. As a result, Jeffrey Syster has picked up the ride on Atarime.

ALSO READ: Punters take note … Jackpot back in the spotlight

Another decent bet looks to be Tony Peter-trained Blizzard Snow. The Erupt filly, who runs in Race 1, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares, looked an unlucky loser last time when caught just short of the post to be beaten by a neck.

This was her second runner-up performance in just two starts and she deserves a winning turn. She tries racing around the bend this time and this could do the trick for her. Gavin Lerena takes the ride for the first time.