The Real Prince is back for more at Greyville

King Pelles heads the field for the Gold Cup in Durban next week.

Three weeks after his Hollywoodbets Durban July victory, The Real Prince will return to the scene of the heroics when he contests the HKJC Champions’ Cup at Greyville on 27 July.

More often than not Durban July champions are sent on a well-deserved holiday after delivering to their connections the biggest prize in South African racing.

However, the July emphatically proved that Khaya Stables and trainer Dean Kannemeyer know the depths of their four-year-old and they clearly reckon he can handle another big day out in top company.

Indeed, many pundits thought The Real Prince was short of a run or two before the July. They were dead wrong about that, but he remains lightly raced and might still have a big effort in the tank before taking a breather.

Strong opposition

It’ll need a big effort. At the Grade 1’s final declaration stage on Thursday, the unveiled eight opponents included some tough nuts.

Three horses who did not run in the July appear to be the main dangers.

Top Joburg three-year-old Fire Attack, who suffered a minor training setback before the July and was scratched, is one of them. See It Again is clearly over the hiccup that saw him pulled out of the big one at the last moment. And reigning Horse of the Year Dave The King has kept his powder dry since annexing the Gold Challenge – over slightly less ground at the same venue.

Locally trained stalwarts Royal Victory and Gladatorian carry further threats.

The Grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup is actually the headline event of the meeting – for historical reasons.

King Pelles, who doddled a Gold Cup pointer on July day, will be a warm order among the 13 runners in the country’s premier marathon.

Last year’s narrow runner-up Shoot The Rapids is one of three horses in the Gold Cup from the local yard of Frank Robinson – the others being July fifth-placed Madison Valley and three-year-old improver Field Marshall under a light weight.

HKJC Champions’ Cup, R1.5m, Grade 1, 1800m

1 The Real Prince 60 125 Dean Kannemeyer Craig Zackey

2 Gladatorian 60 127 Stuart Ferrie Sean Veale

3 Montien 60 126 Piet Botha Tristan Godden

4 Dave The King 60 128 Mike/Mathew de Kock Callan Murray

5 See It Again 60 127 Michael Roberts Keagan de Melo

6 Son Of Raj 60 119 Tony Peter Serino Moodley

7 Royal Victory 60 125 Nathan Kotzen Piere Strydom

8 Fire Attack 58.5 126 Alec Laird Richard Fourie

9 Litigation 60 113 Sean Tarry Gavin Lerena

World Pool Gold Cup, R1m, Grade 3, 3200m

1 Shoot The Rapids 57 112 Frank Robinson Sean Veale

2 Madison Valley 58 115 Frank Robinson Gavin Lerena

3 Positive Attitude 54 90 Dennis Bosch Tristan Godden

4 King Pelles 59 118 Gareth van Zyl S’manga Khumalo

5 Nebraas 54.5 103 Sean Tarry Craig Zackey

6 Blackberry Malt 54 97 Glen Kotzen Cole Dicken

7 Future Swing 58.5 115 Justin Snaith Keagan de Melo

8 Cape Eagle 56.5 109 Andre Nel Serino Moodley

9 Taxhaven 54 90 Paul Matchett Philasande Mxoli

10 Bournemouth 57.5 113 Alan Greeff Richard Fourie

11 Holding Thumbs 56.5 110 Glen Kotzen Chad Little

12 Navajo Nation 54.5 104 Weiho Marwing Kobeli Lihaba

13 Field Marshal 54 105 Frank Robinson Callan Murray

Mercury Sprint, R1m, Grade 1, 1200m

1 Mia Moo 57.5 117 Sean Tarry Callan Murray

2 Mrs Browning 57.5 115 Sean Tarry Richard Fourie

3 Whistle The Tune 57 112 Candice Dawson Calvin Habib

4 I Am Giant 60 119 Stuart Ferrie Sean Veale

5 Minogue 57.5 108 Candice Dawson Craig Zackey

6 Questioning 60 123 Vaughan Marshall JP v’d Merwe

7 Just Be Lekker 57.5 116 Candice Dawson S’manga Khumalo

8 William Robertson 60 128 Corne Spies Kabelo Matsunyane

9 Buffalo Storm Cody 59.5 113 Tony Peter Gavin Lerena

10 Cats Pajamas 59.5 115 Frank Robinson Piere Strydom

11 Asiye Phambili 57.5 116 Duncan Howells Keagan de Melo

12 Cafe Culture 60 126 Lucinda Woodruff Serino Moodley

13 Tenango 60 126 Candice Bass-Robinson Aldo Domeyer

14 Surjay 60 124 James Crawford Luyolo Mxothwa

Reserve runners:

15 Chocolate Soldier 59.5 112 Corne Spies

16 Frozen Fantasy 57 107 Robyn Klaasen