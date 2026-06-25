July gallops kick mud in the eye

Zeitz and I Salute You catch the other eye.

Have official gallops for the Hollywoodbets Durban July ever given punters a clear, unambiguous, sure-fire pointer to the winner of Africa’s greatest horse race?

Nope.

The eventual winner of the July has generally put up a pleasing exercise outing – as have at least a dozen others, and the occasional iffy gallop seldom translates into glory on the big day.

But most of the time, all the carefully groomed, finely tuned thoroughbreds look spectacular as they stretch their athletic limbs up the Greyville greensward in the early-morning seaside sunshine. How does one choose between them?

Some canter through with minimal effort and the relaxed demeanor is seductive, others are hurried up and look irresistibly powerful as they cross the finishing line; it all depends on trainers’ private, closely guarded preparation strategies.

Most watchers come away with more questions than answers. So, why has the compulsory gallops event, 10 days before the first Saturday in July, survived as part of the big race for more than 60 years – and, indeed, grown in popularity?

Vibes are the answer. Real horses and jocks on the real track translate abstract form study and theory into vibrant life and underline that the action is almost upon us. Plus, fashion designers get to preview their loonier ideas as assorted celebs preen for cameras.

The 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July gallops on Thursday morning ran true to form. Those who went in with an open mind about various horses’ relative merits probably came away with a wider range of possibilities than before.

In a quick summary of what they’d seen, a pundit panel of just three (trainer Lucinda Woodruff, former champion jockey Anthony Delpech and TV presenter Alistair Cohen), between them mentioned no fewer than NINE standout runners: Mocha Blend, Wish List, I Salute You, Minogue, Note To Self, Isivivane, Star Major, Viva’s Liberte and Zeitz.

There’d have been little argument if they’d added King Pelles, Native Ruler, Gladatorian and The Ultimate King to the long shortlist.

To narrow things down (or maybe complicate them!), yours truly liked Zeitz, I Salute You, King Pelles and Note To Self.

A look at odds movements for the Grade 1, R10-million showpiece is another guide to the chances of the various hopefuls.

Horses attracting the most interest from the betting public in recent days are Wish List (from 5.56 to 5.00), Viva’s Liberte (from 14.29 to 12.50), Zeitz (from 16.67 to 14.29) and Aladdin’s Lamp (20.00 to 16.67).

JULY BETTING:

3.57 Star Major

4.55 Note To Self

5.00 Wish List

7.14 Regulation

12.50 Viva’s Liberte

14.29 Zeitz

16.67 Native Ruler, Aladdins’s Lamp

20.00 Gladatorian

25.00 Kings Pelles, Isivivane, Legal Counsel

33.33 and upwards the others