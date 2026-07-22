Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

King Pelles a banker for R8m Pick 6 in Gold Cup at Greyville

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

3 minute read

22 July 2026

01:32 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A premier stamina test headlines the season finale at Greyville.

Horses at Greyville racecourse

Greyville racecourse will host the Gold Cup on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Gold Cup in Durban was once known as the “punters’ graveyard” for serving up shock results whenever the country’s best stamina horses battled it out around 3200m of Greyville’s triangular circuit.

Infamous shock winners included Rack And Ruin, Sciantiso, Stateway and Milleverof – names that still send a quiet shudder through the ageing betting public.

The “roughie” tendency has eased in recent years, but Dynasty’s Blossom (14-1 in 2019), Paths Of Victory (18-1 in 2020) and even Master Redoute (14-1 in 2024) will remind bettors to cast an eye over the longer shots as they compile their bets for the 2026 meeting on Sunday.

However, most pundits are confident that the outright favourite will prevail in the World Pool Gold Cup this time. That is defending champion King Pelles, who was a red-hot 1.67 in the market this week. Indeed, many Pick 6 players will be bankering the Gavin van Zyl-trained five-year-old as he looks the best bet in a difficult exotic.

The magnificently pedigreed King Pelles won at 2.50 last year, but he looks a sharper horse a year on, having been trained and campaigned over shorter distances to build speed up for his recent Hollywoodbets Durban July attempt – which saw him finish a much-hailed third, just 1.55 lengths behind winner Note To Self, to whom he conceded 3kg.

The Pick 6 offering is once again the pot of gold tempting punters at a big meeting – the final one of the South African 2025/26 racing season and an appropriate finale that features the premier equine marathon alongside nine other feature races.

The Pick 6 pool is set to top R8-million, while the TAB Jackpot 3 should reach R2-million.

Selections

Gold Cup (Race 7)

6 King Pelles (1.67), 3 Enflame (16.67), 11 Master Redoute (8.33), 7 Ahead Of The Facts (3.33)

Champions Cup (Race 8)

3 See It Again (2.27), 1 The Real Prince (2.86), 2 Gladatorian (6.25), 4 Eight On Eighteen (2.00)

Pick 6 (Races 4 to 9)

3,5,6,7 X 1,2,4,5,7,9,14 X 4,11 X 6 X 1,2,4,5,8 (R1,400)

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Fake sick notes cost South Africa R18 billion every year
News Andrea Johnson under scrutiny as Idac oversight office confirms complaints
Courts BMW, AK-47s and exposed intestines: Security guard recounts Joe Sibanyoni attempted hit
News I did not know Khumalo was PKTT convener at the time of his arrest, says Johnson
Courts High Court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News