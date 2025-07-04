Laird launches attack at G3 Sea Cottage Stakes

Fire Attack has taken his game to new heights during a productive sophomore campaign.

There is a lot to play for when it comes to the Grade 3 Sea Cottage Stakes over 1800m on the Standside track at Turffontein on Sunday.

That will be particularly relevant for the connections of Choisanaada who won the first two legs and will be looking to claim the R500 000 bonus on offer for any horse who can win all three legs.

Erico Verdonese’s runner returned to form with victory in Leg 1 of the Winter Series over 1400m and proved that was no flash in the pan by following up over 1600m in the Egoli Mile.

The progressive Querari gelding accounted for a Durban July contender on each occasion (Immediate Edge in Leg 1 and Grade 1 SA Classic winner Confederate last time out). However, Choisanaada will have to produce a career-best effort to lower the colours of Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge winner Fire Attack, trained by Alec Laird.

Fire Away colt Fire Attack, Highveld Horse Of The Season at the recent Highveld Awards, has taken his game to new heights during a productive sophomore campaign.

He finished second in the Grade 2 Dingaans and Grade 3 Got The Greenlight Stakes before filling the runners-up berth again at Grade 1 level in the SA Classic over the same course and distance of Sunday’s feature.

He then round out the season with victory in the Champions Challenge and despite a short break, he will be very hard to beat. Calvin Habib takes the ride.

