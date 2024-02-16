Main Defender mishap blows away a shedload of exotic bets

A stumble, but thankfully no fall at Turffontein.

The hearts of tens of thousands of racing fans skipped a beat when highly rated three-year-old Main Defender veered, stumbled and nearly fell within metres of the finishing line at Turffontein on Thursday.

It wasn’t just that the Tony Peter-trained gelding was a 6-10 hotpot, and a nigh-universal banker in all bets, but the sheer drama of a moment involving a much-talked-about horse and a punters’ darling – with his six wins and a second from seven outings.

Main Defender’s rider Calvin Habib is under scrutiny – both officially and among the chattering classes – for changing his crop to his left hand when coming under pressure and causing his mount to abruptly hang inwards and collide with a challenging Melech, under Gavin Lerena.

‘Unnecessary’

Lerena commented afterwards that Habib’s actions were “unnecessary” and hinted at intimidatory tactics – denied, of course. The stipendiary stewards opened an inquiry into the incident.

Importantly, Main Defender was found to have suffered no harm from the awkward stumble – which looks alarming in a still picture of the moment taken by JC Photos.

The Peter yard confirmed that the horse appeared sound afterwards. We await further updates.

Main Defender eventually finished third, behind 12-1 chance Melech and 33-1 outsider Quantum Theory, in the 1200m Pinnacle Stakes race on the Inside track.

Dash to join leaders

Peter had chosen not to tackle the recent Gauteng Guineas – and a rematch with archrival Sandringham Summit, who easily won the first leg of the Triple Crown. Main Defender seems better suited to distances less than the mile of the Guineas and connections have probably prioritised targets in the coming KwaZulu-Natal winter season.

The son of Pathfork was drawn in gate 11 of 12 for the sprint around the Inside course’s uphill bend. Habib got him away very smartly and he dashed across to join the leaders within the first 25m – which might have cost him energy.

Main Defender tracked Flowerbomb into the straight, then was eased forward by Habib and looked likely to produce the sort of commending display we’ve become used to from him.

But about 150m out, Melech emerged from the bunch and loomed up into Main Defender’s view on his inside – though a good five horse-widths away. Habib responded with his stick, then opted to switch the persuader to his left hand. The gelding shied away from the crop and towards Melech, colliding with the challenger, losing stride and balance and almost coming down.

Melech and Lerena didn’t miss a beat, while Quantum Theory flashed past the flailing favourite and nabbed second spot.

A sleepy, hot, Highveld Thursday afternoon had been jolted.