Nel on a Zeitz mission in Joburg

Coastal trainer makes rare visit to Turffontein for Charity Mile.

Andre Nel isn’t a big fan of Joburg. So, we need to pay attention when the ace Cape/KwaZulu-Natal trainer opts to venture upcountry with a horse in tow – as he does on Saturday with grey gelding Zeitz for the Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile (Grade 2) at Turffontein.

Nel, his sole owner/patron Sabine Plattner and the latter’s famous “grass green” silks are rarely seen in the Big Smoke. AI tells us the team has only ever had three winners at Turffontein – the last one being before the rinderpest, as they say in the classics. (Actually, it was in 2019 – before the Covid pestilence.)

Zeitz could be the smart choice at a price of 7.50 in an 18-strong field for a R1-million race that annually spotlights the industry’s philanthropic side.

It seems Nel sees the Charity Mile as a chance too good to be missed.

Not only is the consistent five-year-old in good form, nicely drawn at 8, handily weighted and distance-suited, but he will be travelling up the N3 from Nel’s satellite yard in KZN – a route taken by many a victorious feature race raider to the Highveld in recent years.

Zeitz was not among early entries for the Betway Summer Cup to be run in a month’s time, meaning that, unlike several rivals on Saturday, he isn’t prepping for that bigger race. It is a single-minded mission.

The grey was a whispered longshot fancy for the Hollywoodbets Durban July but didn’t have an easy passage on the day and finished eighth. Thereafter, he comfortably won the 1600m Darley Arabian (Listed) at Greyville and went down narrowly to star filly Quickstepgal over shorter.

Regular rider Serino Moodley has been vocal in his fondness for the big-hearted galloper and accompanies his favourite up from Durbs.

The 2026 Charity Mile boasts a strong lineup and – unlike the fat cheques handed to good causes – no competitive charity will be on offer.

Ruling ante-post favourite at 6.00 is Splittheeights, the Gauteng Guineas winner and one of a trio of good horses from the powerful Mike & Mathew de Kock stable. The betting support must be respected, as must a light weight and No 4 draw, though return from a 238-day layoff poses a ring rustiness question.

Fancily bred British import Calla Lagoon (6.50) is a horse on the upgrade and will attract many backers, while I’m A Fireball, Grand Empire and Chronicle King also command attention – not to mention Eastern Cape raider Zinovi, who has won eight of his last 10 starts and has his usual companion, fearsome competitor Richard Fourie, to help him along.

SELECTION:

8 Zeitz, 11 Calla Lagoon, 17 Splittheeights, 5 I’m A Fireball