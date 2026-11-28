Splittheeights and Callan Murray win R6 million Summer Cup.

Veteran trainer Mike de Kock won his 10th Summer Cup when Splittheeights won the R6-million race at Turffontein on Saturday.

It was a first victory in Joburg’s biggest race for De Kock’s son and now training partner Mathew.

De Kock stable jockey Callan Murray rode the four-year-old colt to victory at odds of 11-2.

There was drama in the closing stages as challenger Native Ruler (8-1) and ace jockey Richard Fourie hung in on the leader and there was a coming together of the two runners.

A race review was called and an objection was laid by second-placed trainer Justin Snaith. Amazed reaction then greeted an announcement that Snaith had withdrawn his objection – something even seasoned racegoers had never heard of before.

An emotional De Kock senior was full of praise for reigning champion trainer Snaith for ditching the objection, calling it an uncommon display of sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive game.

Outsider Rule By Force (25-1) finished third with a late charge in the Grade 1, 2000m contest, with favourite Grand Empire (4-1) in fourth after looking poised for victory 150m out.

There was a flood of betting money for Splittheeights in the hours before the off at 3.20pm, with bookmakers cutting his odds from 12-1 to 11-2.

The De Kocks, Murray and owner Jason Murugasa celebrated a notable feature race double, with three-year-old Rising Eagle having captured the Jackpot City Dingaans (Grade 2) less than an hour earlier.

From the 2000m start, longshot Holding Thumbs (40-1) raced off to lead the capacity 20-horse field, with Tomyris and Solar Sail on his heels.

Splittheeights, jumping from a disadvantageous No 16 draw, found a travelling position near the tail of affairs. Murray slowly eased him forward during the running – as openings presented themselves – and was in a challenging position on the inside rail coming off the final bend.

Meanwhile, favourite Grand Empire galloped into the lead at the 200m mark. But Splittheeights swept on by and looked set for a facile triumph. Up th centre of the track, Cape raider Native Ruler loomed up, hasnginh inwards.

The big Turffontein crowd gasped as the two horses came together.

But Splittheeights was resolute, quickly regained his rhythm and passed the post half a length to the good.