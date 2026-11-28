Father-son training team notch a treble at Big T.

The 2026 Betway Summer Cup will always belong to Team De Kock. Veteran master trainer Mike de Kock notched up his 10th victory in Joburg’ biggest race – and share the glory with his son Mathew, who celebrated his first Summer Cup after joining his father’s yard as a senior training partner.

The De Kocks also posted a notable treble. They lifted the trophy for the main supporting feature, the Jackpot City Dingaans (Grade 2) with Rising Eagle and then snatched Race 9, a Listed stakes event for females, with three-year-old Good Day Sunshine.

Jockey Callan Murray shared the treble, while Jason Murugasa landed the graded double.

It was 16 years from Mike de Kock’s previous Summer Cup success – with the filly Flirtation. Splittheeights carried the No 16 saddlecloth. And then there is the horse’s name!

It was also a red-letter day for young Tuffontein trainer Robyn Klaasen, who saddled two feature race winners: Charming Cheetah in the New Turf Carriers Merchants (Grade 3) and Moana in the Ducat Africa Fillies Mile (Grade 3). Klaasen also sent out the runner-up in the last race on the programme, Dads Dream.

For a relatively small stable such as Klaasen’s to match and better much bigger yards – who always target multiple wins on major race days – it was a notable accomplishment.

Both Klaasen winners are clearly progressive types and can be expected to continue to be competitive.

Four-year-old gelding Charming Cheetah, starting at odds of 25-2 finished powerfully under jockey Kabelo Matsunyane to edge out KwaZulu-Natal raider Fortress Of Fire (11-2) and Klaasen stablemate Antonio Gaudi (40-1).

Three-year-old filly Moana will be targeted at the Triple Tiara next year, starting with the Gauteng Guineas, Klaasen revealed. Before then, she will be given “a holiday” as she “puts everything into a race”, said the trainer.

Other doubles included current jockey championship leader Keagan de Melo who landed the first two races on the card. Owners Mukund Gujadhur and the Wernars family shared in these spoils.

New incentives offered by operator 4Racing worked well on the day, with a number of raiders travelling upcountry from the coastal centres.

The best performance by a visitor was Isivivane’s win in Race 8, Betway Premium Summer Cup Consolation over 2000m. Trained in Durban by Peter Muscutt and ridden by Sean Veale, the difficult-tempered five-year-old gelding registered his sixth career victory and sent the message that he should have cracked the nod for the main event.