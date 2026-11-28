The main race, the Summer Cup, was due to get underway at 3.20pm.

All eyes were on the skies for Joburg’s biggest race meeting, the Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday – following a week of on-and-off rain. Racing fans were delighted to greet a warm, bright day, though a Highveld afternoon storm is always lurking.

The famous turf track south of the city skyline was described as “holding up quite well” though “a bit sticky” by ace jockey Keagan de Melo, who won the first two races on the card and extended his lead in the championship log over reigning champ Craig Zackey.

Prolific owners the Werners family and Mukund Gudjadhur also had a storming start to the day with shares in the first two winners.

Race 1, an 800m scurry for debutant juveniles, went to Sean Tarry-trained Holiday Magic, starting at odds of 15-4. Punters who followed a flood of betting money for Local Saloon (5-4) were disappointed when Tony Peter’s colt finished second last after getting agitated in the preliminaries.

Race 2 saw Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Chestnut Verse gallop on strongly in just his second outing to beat a big field and have De Melo raving, “He’s going to go places this horse.”

A swelling Turffontein crowd in party mood was treated to a thrilling finish in the third race as seven horses passed the post with less than half a length between them.

The decision went to King Harald, thanks to a brilliant ride from visiting Cape-based jockey JP van der Merwe. Roy Magner’s four-year-old gelding was allowed to start at a whopping 40-1 in the face of a strong Pinnacle Stake lineup.

With Main Defender (16-1) and Cat Pyjamas (20-1) filling the minor placings, this result upset the applecart for early exotic bet players. Luckily for many, the R5-million carryover Pick 6 only started in the fourth race.

The first leg of the Pick 6 was in fact the first feature race on the programme, the 1160m New Turf Carriers Merchants (Grade 3). Charming Cheetah (25-2) from the Robyn Klaasen yard got up to win under Kabelo Matsunyane in another exciting finish.

Cup day betting was boosted by many of the races being Hong Kong World Pool events, with punters around the world having their wagers comingled into the South African pots.

As always with big race days, fashion played a big role – and not only for the “best-dressed” contestants with organisers urging even ordinary racegoers to dress for the occasion, though torn jeans still appeared in places – even the winner’s circle.

The Summer Cup itself, a R6-million 2000m Grade 1 contest, was due off at 3.20pm.