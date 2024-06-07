Purple Pitcher prepares for the Durban July

SA Classic and SA Derby winner has Khumalo up in G3 Jubilee stakes.

Purple Pitcher has his final prep run ahead of his run at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday 6 July. Picture: JC Photographics

Life for certain horses is all about preparing for the Hollywoodbets Durban July on 6 July and that is exactly what Purple Pitcher will be doing when he lines up in the Grade 3 Jubilee Stakes over 1800m on the Standside track at Turffontein on Sunday.

Lying in sixth spot on the last Durban July Log, the three-year-old son of New Predator does not have to win this to make the final field but no doubt his connections and trainer Robyn Klaasen will be looking for a forward showing from Grade 1 TAB SA Classic and Grade 1 TAB SA Derby champion winner, the latter of which saw him claim the award for Highveld Champion Stayer.

Purple Pitcher has been a revelation since joining trainer Klaasen’s stable. He has won seven of his eight outings for the yard, including both course-and-distance appearances, with one of those track-and-trip successes achieved in the SA Classic.

However, regular jockey Kabelo Matsunyane will have to be watching this race from saddle of Pomodoro’s Jet who will be having his first Highveld run for trainer Brett Crawford.

All seven of Purple Pitcher’s career victories have come under Matsunyane who is committed to riding last year’s winner Winchester Mansion for Crawford in the Saturday 6 July showpiece over 2200m at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

He rode Winchester Mansion to victory to claim his first Grade 1 success last year, so why change a winning formula.

This has presented an ideal opportunity for S’manga Khumalo to add to his tally in the Durban July.

Khumalo first won the Durban July in 2013 aboard Heavy Metal for Sean Tarry and waited nine years for his next July success on Mike de Kock-trained Sparkling Water who ran on out an impressive winner of the 2022 edition.

In Purple Pitcher, Khumalo has picked up a plum big-race ride. Klaasen’s charge has to concede weight to best-weighted rivals None Other and Perfect Witness but is good value to give weight and a beating to his female opposition.

The main threat to Purple Pitcher is likely to come from Mike de Kock-trained Mujbar.

This six-year-old import has taken a while to find his feet in the country but last time showed what he can do when a 1.25-length second to Bingwa in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m on the Inside track.

Richard Fourie takes the ride and with just 54kg on his back has to be a lively contender.

Pomodoro’s Jet is a late-maturing five-year-old son of former July winner Pomodoro could be a danger as well.

Earlier on the card, Tony Peter and Calvin Habib team up with Gimmethegreenlight filly VJ’s Angel who impressed when running out a wide-margin winner of her last start over 1400m.

She returns to the scene of that victory in Race 5 for the Highveld Winter Juvenile Fillies Stakes.

Miss Scaletta and World Of Alice, both of whom won over 1600m last time out, will be competitive but are likely to fill the Exacta and Trifecta berths with VJ’s Angel expected to be too quick in the finish for those rivals.