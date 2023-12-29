Racing tip: Two good early bets stand out in the Cape

Bettors are faced with a testing card at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow but there is an opportunity to pick up a couple of winners in the first two races on the card.

Trainers are highly unlikely to take a maiden to the Cape for the summer unless they believe their charge will pick up a win or two, and that looks to be the case with Mike and Adam Azzie-trained Amber Rock who lines up in Race 1, a Maiden Plate over 1000m.

This Gimmethegreenlight filly has had one race in the Western Cape where she finished a 1.75-length fourth over this course and distance.

Things did not work out for her that day but with the run under her belt she looks hard to oppose, especially with Richard Fourie up.

Then in Race 2, a Progress Plate over 1400m, Justin Snaith and Grant van Niekerk can strike with Itsrainingwilliam who looks to be in good form.

He was a fast-finishing third to Silver Operator in a hotly contested event last time out and a repeat of that performance should see this son of William Longsword visit the revamped winner’s enclosure for the first time since his Grade 3 Legal Eagle Stakes success back in May.

Both runners were bred by Drakenstein Stud and will run in their familiar blue and white colours.

