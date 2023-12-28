Sprint star Gimme A Prince is a looming danger for King’s Plate

Third in this two-horse race is no bad place to be.

Coming third in a two-horse race is a phrase usually used to denote dismal failure. But in the 2024 L’Ormarins King’s Cup it could signify something else.

Bookmakers’ ante-post odds for the race – to be run at Kenilworth on Saturday 6 January – make it plain that no pundit can see beyond either See It Again (13-10) or Charles Dickens (18-10) winning. Bar those two, it’s 10-1 and upwards among early entries for the history-rich event.

Given their wariness about the two standouts, the pencil men should be accepting bets on what will run third – in other words the race within the other race.

Favourite for that book will surely be ace sprinter Gimme A Prince, who trainer Dean Kannemeyer is putting over a mile for the first time – at the ripe age of five.

Gimme A Prince, at 10-1 for the King’s Plate win, was a 0.30-length runner- up over only 200m shorter in his last outing, the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes – to Charles Dickens.

So, anything longer than 2-1 for the third place will be good value, and even 10-1 for the win might be contemplated – after all, this lightly raced fellow won twice over 1400m earlier in his career and might be looking for more ground at this stage of his life.

His pedigree suggests the mile is within his range and he has proven capability in soft ground, which might well greet the runners on the day.

Supporting feature

The Grade 1 Paddock Stakes, the main supporting feature race on the King’s Plate card, would appear to be a one-horse race, with Equus Horse of the Year Princess Calla dominating the ante-post betting.

Odds of 6-10 are prohibitive to the sporting player, who might well prefer to take his or her chances with the trio of three-year-old challengers in this weight-for-age contest for fillies and mares over 1800m.

Joburg raider Gimme A Nother might have issues travelling down to Cape Town due to an African horse sickness scare, but the bookies are taking no chances with Mike de Kock’s unbeaten filly, chalking her up as the 5-2 second favourite.

Candice Bass-Robinson’s young duo of Red Palace and Beach Bomb are at 11-2 and 8-1 respectively.

Declarations for these and other feature races on the card are due on Thursday 28 December at 11am.

Ante-Post Betting

L’Ormarins King’s Plate, R2m, Grade 1, WFA, 1600m

13-10 See It Again

18-10 Charles Dickens

10-1 Gimme A Prince

14-1 At My Command

16-1 Snow Pilot, Hluhluwe

25-1 Cousin Casey

33-1 Al Muthana

40- and upwards the others

Cartier Paddock Stakes, R1m, WFA for F&M, 1800m

6-10 Princess Calla

5-2 Gimme A Nother

11-2 Red Palace

8-1 Beach Beauty

14-1 Saartjie

20-1 Happy Chance, Gold Poker Game

40-1 and upwards the others