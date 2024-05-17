Racing tips: Tricky racing on the Polytrack at Fairview

It is not always easy to find winners on the Fairview Polytrack and it is even more so in handicaps but three runners do provide some hope for bettors at today’s meeting.

The first of them comes up in Race 4, a MR 68 Handicap over 1900m where the improving Puerto Plata can score again.

The mount of jockey Richard Fourie looked an unlucky loser last time when beaten 0.25 lengths by rival Harold The Duke. Both were tasting the Polytrack for the first time that day, but Argentinian- bred Puerto Plata was badly drawn and came from a long way back to challenge late.

Puerto Plata will get his chance to avenge that defeat as they meet again in this race. There was not too much between them in their penultimate start as well which went the way of Puerto Plata by 0.25 lengths on the turf, so the 1kg pull plus the fact Puerto Plata is better drawn this time could see him get the better of his rival.

Passchendaele showed of what she is capable with a fluent win the last time she saw the Polytrack, which was in her penultimate start, and was not disgraced last time out when just 3.25 lengths behind class sprinting filly Three Rocks.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo knows how to get the best out of this Kelly Mitchley-trained filly and a positive ride should pay dividends in Race 7, a MR 86 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1300m, from No 4 draw.

In Race 8, a MR 71 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1300m, juvenile Can’t Say No could provide the value.

She won well last time and although Fourie, Alan Greeff’s firstchoice jockey, will be on Concerto, the younger filly might upstage them.

She won her maiden over 1400m on this surface by seven lengths and can only improve on that performance.

